Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots



Watching television for 4 hours a day or more is associated with a 35% higher risk of blood clots compared with less than 2.5 hours, according to the research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.



Blood Clot



Blood clot is formed due to a lack of vigorous blood circulation. As the clot is formed, many individuals will feel acute pain and swelling near the site.



An estimated 1 million Americans will develop fatal blood clots annually, and up to 100,000 will die from it. It affects the deepest veins in the body, usually in the legs or pelvis, though it also occurs in the arms.