Abortion Drug Mifepristone: US Supreme Court Reviewing Nationwide Restrictions

by Colleen Fleiss on December 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM
The US Supreme Court announced it will evaluate the possibility of limiting nationwide access to mifepristone, a commonly used abortion drug, even in states where the procedure remains legal following last year's overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Supreme Court's Impact on Mifepristone

The top court's announcement pertains to the drug mifepristone, which when coupled with another drug, is one of the most common abortion methods in the US, reports CNN.This latest case could be decided by July 2024. Responding to the announcement, the White House said President Joe Biden's administration will continue to support the US Food and Drug Administration's "safe and effective" approval and regulation of the drug.

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know


Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of their side effects before opting for them.
Advertisement


"As the Department of Justice continues defending the FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) actions before the Supreme Court, President Biden and Vice President Harris remain firmly committed to defending women's ability to access reproductive care," CNN quoted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre as saying in a statement.

Mifepristone: A Long-Standing, FDA-Approved Drug Essential for Women's Health

Mifepristone, a drug that the medical community has deemed safe and effective, has been been used by millions of women across the country in the more than two decades it's been on the market. The drug was initially approved by the FDA in 2000, but in 2016, 2019 and 2021, the agency put in place modifications that would make mifepristone more easily accessible.

Those modifications were related to issues such as dosing and in person dispensing requirements and the changes also allowed the drug to be taken later in pregnancy. Meanwhile, challengers -- including doctors and groups who oppose abortion -- argue that the FDA did not do enough to study the safety implications of the drug when it approved its use and made it more easily accessible in subsequent years.

Source: IANS
Abortion

Abortion


Abortion is the safest medical process to end or terminate a pregnancy. It can be done either through a medical or surgical procedure.
Advertisement

Methods of Abortion

Methods of Abortion


Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.
Advertisement
Mifepristone

Mifepristone


This medication is a synthetic steroid, used alone or together with another medication, to end an early pregnancy (within 7 weeks of the start of a woman's last menstrual period). It blocks the hormone needed for pregnancy to continue. It is also indicated for high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) in adults with endogenous Cushing's syndrome.
Advertisement

