Abortion Drug Mifepristone: US Supreme Court Reviewing Nationwide Restrictions

The US Supreme Court announced it will evaluate the possibility of limiting nationwide access to mifepristone, a commonly used abortion drug, even in states where the procedure remains legal following last year's overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.



Supreme Court's Impact on Mifepristone

The top court's announcement pertains to the drug mifepristone, which when coupled with another drug, is one of the most common abortion methods in the US, reports CNN.This latest case could be decided by July 2024. Responding to the announcement, the White House said President Joe Biden's administration will continue to support the US Food and Drug Administration's "safe and effective" approval and regulation of the drug.