Abortion Drug Mifepristone: US Supreme Court Reviewing Nationwide Restrictions

The US Supreme Court announced it will evaluate the possibility of limiting nationwide access to mifepristone, a commonly used abortion drug, even in states where the procedure remains legal following last year's overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Supreme Court's Impact on MifepristoneThe top court's announcement pertains to the drug mifepristone, which when coupled with another drug, is one of the most common abortion methods in the US, reports CNN.This latest case could be decided by July 2024. Responding to the announcement, the White House said President Joe Biden's administration will continue to support the US Food and Drug Administration's "safe and effective" approval and regulation of the drug.
Advertisement
‘The Supreme Court's impending decision weighs the potential nationwide ban on the abortion pill, mifepristone, stirring pivotal discussions surrounding reproductive rights and access to abortion. #abortion #abortiondrug #USSupremeCourt ’
Tweet it Now
"As the Department of Justice continues defending the FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) actions before the Supreme Court, President Biden and Vice President Harris remain firmly committed to defending women's ability to access reproductive care," CNN quoted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre as saying in a statement.
Mifepristone: A Long-Standing, FDA-Approved Drug Essential for Women's HealthMifepristone, a drug that the medical community has deemed safe and effective, has been been used by millions of women across the country in the more than two decades it's been on the market. The drug was initially approved by the FDA in 2000, but in 2016, 2019 and 2021, the agency put in place modifications that would make mifepristone more easily accessible.
Those modifications were related to issues such as dosing and in person dispensing requirements and the changes also allowed the drug to be taken later in pregnancy. Meanwhile, challengers -- including doctors and groups who oppose abortion -- argue that the FDA did not do enough to study the safety implications of the drug when it approved its use and made it more easily accessible in subsequent years.
Source: IANS
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Drug News
The blood thinner drug Rivaroxaban has a higher bleeding risk compared to warfarin and apixaban, the common blood thinners used for atrial fibrillation.
Weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic have also caused weight regain, sparking concerns among health insurers over the costly long-term coverage of these drugs.
Promising test results on a substance offer hope for developing medications or vaccines against the increasing Zika virus cases in 2023.
The impact of anti-obesity drugs on survival rates among osteoarthritis patients is under scrutiny, evaluating their potential influence on mortality risks.
Researchers create needle-free Zika vaccine patch, using HD-MAP tech, aiming to protect against fatal virus spread by mosquitoes.