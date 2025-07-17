Could Your Thyroid Be Disrupting Your Gut Health? Science Says Yes

People with hypothyroidism may develop small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which may be reduced by thyroid hormone therapy.
Individuals with an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) face a significantly higher risk of developing Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). Thyroid hormone supplementation may help reduce this, according to a study being presented Saturday at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco, Calif (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Thyroid treatment may improve gut health in people with hypothyroidism
Go to source). “We now know that people with hypothyroidism, especially those with autoimmune thyroiditis, are more likely to develop SIBO, but this risk appear to be mitigated in those taking thyroid medications,” said Ruchi Mathur, M.D., Director of the Diabetes Outpatient Treatment and Education Centre and Director of Clinical Operations of Medically Associated Science and Technology, at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, Calif.
‘Did You Know?Mathur said, their study proposes there may be microbial metabolism, controlling this connection. This might bring about more patient-specific therapies.
If you have #Hypothyroidism (or #autoimmune thyroiditis), you are at higher risk for #SIBO (too much gut bacteria). Your #ThyroidMedication helps! A healthy gut can even prevent autoimmune diseases. #guthealth #medindia’
If you have #Hypothyroidism (or #autoimmune thyroiditis), you are at higher risk for #SIBO (too much gut bacteria). Your #ThyroidMedication helps! A healthy gut can even prevent autoimmune diseases. #guthealth #medindia’
The researchers investigated the relationship between SIBO and hypothyroidism in people older than 18 who previously underwent upper endoscopy without colon prep and reported living with hypothyroidism as well as controls. Subjects were recruited through their flagship REIMAGINE study.
Unveiling the Microbiological MechanismThey analyzed small bowel fluid samples from 49 people with hypothyroidism and 323 without the condition and performed DNA sequencing to identify microbial species. The results showed that people with hypothyroidism had a significantly higher prevalence of SIBO compared to controls (33% vs. 15%).
Mathur and colleagues then further evaluated four groups: SIBO-positive with hypothyroidism, SIBO-negative with hypothyroidism, SIBO-positive without thyroid disease, and SIBO-negative without thyroid disease.
The analysis showed different patterns of bacteria in the gut depending on a person’s thyroid status and co-occurrence of SIBO.
Advertisement
“Results showed the risk of developing SIBO in subjects with hypothyroidism is 2.2 times more than the risk in a matched control cohort and was 2.4 times higher in those with autoimmune thyroiditis compared to a matched control group. This echoes our findings in the REIMAGINE cohort,” noted the study’s presenting author, Margaret Wei, M.D., of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre Endocrine Fellowship Program.
New Avenues for Patient-Specific Therapies“These findings open the door to new screening and prevention strategies. For example, doctors may begin to monitor thyroid health more closely in patients with SIBO, and vice versa. It also supports the idea that improving gut health could have far-reaching effects beyond digestion, possibly even helping to prevent autoimmune diseases, such as Hashimoto’s,” Mathur said. “As research continues, this could lead to more personalized care and earlier interventions for at-risk individuals.”
Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.
Reference:
- Thyroid treatment may improve gut health in people with hypothyroidism - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/endo-annual-meeting/endo-2025-press-releases/mathur-press-release)
Source-Eurekalert