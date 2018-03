Drugs for Hypothyroidism

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hypothyroidism. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hypothyroidism Alfacalcidol Alfacalcidol is an analogue of vitamin D, prescribed for hypocalcaemia, hypoparathyroidism, hypophosphataemia, renal osteodystrophy, and osteomalacia. Trade Names : More... Carbimazole Carbimazole is a pro-drug, prescribed for hyperthyroidism. Trade Names : More... Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) Ergocalciferol (Vitamin D2) is vitamin D, prescribed for hypoparathyroidism, and refractory rickets. Trade Names : Levothyroxine Levothyroxine is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism. Trade Names : More... Liothyronine Liothyronine is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for myxedema. Trade Names : More... Liotrix Liotrix is a thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism. Thyroglobulin Thyroglobulin is a hormone of the thyroid gland, prescribed for hypothyroidism (deficiency in the production of thyroid hormone). Thyroid -dessicated Thyroid -dessicated is a dried and powdered form of thyroid hormone, prescribed for hypothyroidism, TSH suppression (in thyroid cancer, nodules, goiters, and enlargement in chronic thyroiditis).