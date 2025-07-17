Are We Now Able to Foresee Transplant Rejection in Advance?

SIRP-alpha offers a promising tool to predict kidney transplant rejection and customize immunosuppressive treatment.
A new approach for determining if a kidney donor and recipient are a suitable match for transplantation has been discovered by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh. The results, which were published in Science Translational Medicine, may enhance current techniques for identifying patients who are more likely to reject a replacement kidney and who would benefit from more medication to lower that risk (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
New genetic marker improves kidney transplant match predictions
Go to source).
What Happens Before a Kidney Transplant?Clinicians determine whether donors and recipients are a good match by evaluating their human leukocyte antigens (HLA). HLA is the transplanted organ's genetic imprint, according to Cherukuri, assistant professor of medicine, surgery, and immunology at the University of Pittsburgh, and it enables the immune system to discriminate between self and non-self. They have a big impact on immunological defense and illness.
Though they can potentially have negative consequences, they are good for the immune system. T cell cytotoxicity, cellular humoral immunity, and the immune system's interaction with complement are a few of its impacts. They also contribute to autoimmunity, and researchers wanted to search for a better solution.
Beyond HLA: The Hunt for the Next MatchThe gold standard has always been HLA matching, but due to the negative consequences, it has come to a standstill in recent years. Despite the favorable matches, immune responses tend to activate, leading to inflammation, scarring, and ultimately graft loss. The only way to beat it is to find new tools, and the new SIRP-alpha might be the breakthrough we need!
SIRP‑α: Innate Immunity’s Game-ChangerSIRP-alpha, or signal-regulatory protein alpha, occurs on the monocytes, which are important responders in innate immunity. It also assists the immune cells in identifying self and foreign tissues. A University of Pittsburgh team followed up on a landmark study on mice in 2017, which revealed the role played by SIRP-alpha in transplant recognition.
The Mechanism Behind SIRP-alpha
As a Recognition Tool:
CD47, commonly called a self-identifying signal, is bound by SIRP-alpha. In cases where the concentration level of the SIRP-alpha in the donor monocytes differs from that of the recipient, the recognition fails, and immune responses occur.
As a Risk Predictor:
Quantifying SIRP-alpha variants may assist in predicting whether a patient is at risk of rejection, which may enable surgeons to customize immunosuppression on the first day of transplantation.
Toward Transplants That Last a Lifetime
- Dynamic allocation: Adding SIRP-alpha profiling to donor-recipient screening may improve the accuracy of matches.
- Personalized therapy: Intensified immunosuppressive regimens may be given to high-risk pairs, which could yield a better result.
- Resource optimization: Long-lasting grafts mean fewer retransplants and shorter waitlists, which is massively beneficial in a landscape with thousands waiting every day.
With SIRP-alpha mismatches between donors and recipients, Cherukuri and his team now intend to study whether monocyte-targeting medications, such as corticosteroids, may enhance kidney transplant results.
The discovery of SIRP-alpha as a genetic marker is a milestone in transplant medicine. It promises to shift the paradigm from solely HLA-based matching to a more nuanced, multi-layered approach. Early identification of high‑risk pairs lets clinicians tailor immunosuppression and hope for grafts that endure a lifetime.
Reference:
Source-University of Pittsburgh