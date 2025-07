Are We Now Able to Foresee Transplant Rejection in Advance?

SIRP-alpha offers a promising tool to predict kidney transplant rejection and customize immunosuppressive treatment.

New genetic marker improves kidney transplant match predictions



One-third of donated kidneys are discarded—but SIRP-alpha could be the key to preserving and using more of them. #kidneytransplant #organtransplant #medindia’

What Happens Before a Kidney Transplant?

Beyond HLA: The Hunt for the Next Match

SIRP‑α: Innate Immunity’s Game-Changer

The Mechanism Behind SIRP-alpha

As a Recognition Tool:

As a Risk Predictor:

Toward Transplants That Last a Lifetime

Dynamic allocation: Adding SIRP-alpha profiling to donor-recipient screening may improve the accuracy of matches.

Adding SIRP-alpha profiling to donor-recipient screening may improve the accuracy of matches. Personalized therapy: Intensified immunosuppressive regimens may be given to high-risk pairs, which could yield a better result.

Intensified immunosuppressive regimens may be given to high-risk pairs, which could yield a better result. Resource optimization: Long-lasting grafts mean fewer retransplants and shorter waitlists, which is massively beneficial in a landscape with thousands waiting every day.

“ Precision Matching With SIRP-alpha Is The New Key To Lifelong Grafts”

A new approach for determining if a kidney donor and recipient are a suitable match for transplantation has been discovered by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh.The results, which were published in Science Translational Medicine, may enhance current techniques for identifying patients who are more likely to reject a replacement kidney and who would benefit from more medication to lower that risk ().Clinicians determine whether donors and recipients are a good match by evaluating their human leukocyte antigens (HLA). HLA is the transplanted organ's genetic imprint,, and it enables the immune system to discriminate between self and non-self. They have a big impact on immunological defense and illness.Though they can potentially have negative consequences, they are good for the immune system.. They also contribute to autoimmunity, and researchers wanted to search for a better solution.The gold standard has always been HLA matching , but due to the negative consequences, it has come to a standstill in recent years. Despite the favorable matches, immune responses tend to activate, leading to inflammation, scarring, and ultimately graft loss . The only way to beat it is to find new tools, and the new SIRP-alpha might be the breakthrough we need!SIRP-alpha, or signal-regulatory protein alpha, occurs on the monocytes, which are important responders in innate immunity . It also assists the immune cells in identifying self and foreign tissues.team followed up on a landmarkin, which revealed the role played by SIRP-alpha in transplant recognition., commonly called a self-identifying signal, is bound by SIRP-alpha. In cases where the concentration level of the SIRP-alpha in the donor monocytes differs from that of the recipient, the recognition fails, and immune responses occur.Quantifying SIRP-alpha variants may assist in predicting whether a patient is at risk of rejection, which may enable surgeons to customize immunosuppression on the first day of transplantation.With SIRP-alpha mismatches between donors and recipients, Cherukuri and his team now intend to study whether monocyte-targeting medications, such as corticosteroids, may enhance kidney transplant results.The discovery of SIRP-alpha as a genetic marker is a milestone in transplant medicine. It promises to shift the paradigm from solely HLA-based matching to a more nuanced, multi-layered approach. Early identification of high‑risk pairs lets clinicians tailor immunosuppression and hope for grafts that endure a lifetime.Source-University of Pittsburgh