Could Social Rejection Drive People to Take COVID-19 Safety Precautions?

Interpersonal rejection can encourage people who do not bother about the disease to protect themselves against COVID-19.



This research examines how people protect themselves against disease threats as well as from being hurt by others. Prior research suggests that people may be less likely to take safety precautions when they are more worried about their connection to others, but that might not always be the case.

Social Rejection and COVID-19

"Concerns about the social connection and concerns about disease can reinforce one another," says lead author Dr. Sandra Murray of the University at Buffalo. "When you're really concerned about social connection, it can make you take the disease threat that others pose to you more seriously."