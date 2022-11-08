About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Why Veterans are Reluctant to Seek Help for Sleep Problems?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 11, 2022 at 11:19 PM
American military veterans are least ready to pursue treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities — including sleep and alcohol use problems, revealed a new study.

The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking


Sleepwalking or "Somnambulism," is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
The study included 334 veterans from 46 states — 66% were men and more than 70% identified themselves as a person of color. Participants completed screening questions for 15 medical conditions, including insomnia, hazardous alcohol use, drug use, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression. They also rated the importance of treatment for each health condition and their willingness to seek treatment.

Sleep Problems in Veterans

"The majority of participants indicated they would be willing to seek treatment for both physical and mental health problems. However, they reported significantly greater willingness to seek treatment for physical than mental health conditions," said principal investigator Mary Beth Miller, PhD, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the MU School of Medicine.

In the study, willingness to seek treatment was greatest for chronic pain, chronic medical conditions and physical brain injuries. Willingness was lowest for alcohol or drug use and sleep disorders.
Quiz on Alcohol

Quiz on Alcohol


Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find out.
"We speculate that because sleep and alcohol problems are common, they may be normalized or minimized to the extent that they are no longer viewed as problems - or at least problems that warrant treatment," Miller said.

The study also examined the role discrimination plays in seeking treatment for physical or mental health problems. More frequent experiences of discrimination were associated with less willingness to seek treatment for physical or mental health problems.

"Among veterans of color, discriminatory experiences were associated with less willingness to seek treatment, but only among those who denied use of other strategies for coping with stress," Miller said. "Empowering patients to utilize whatever healthy coping methods they have available may mitigate the negative impact of discriminatory experiences on treatment-seeking."

Source: Eurekalert
Alcohol Self Screening Test

Alcohol Self Screening Test


Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.
New Discoveries About Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis

New Discoveries About Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis


A new study reveals what happens to the body when an individual develops severe alcoholic hepatitis and how it could be treated in the future.
