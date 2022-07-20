About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Discoveries About Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis

by Colleen Fleiss on July 20, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

New Discoveries About Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis

A new study reveals what happens to the body when an individual develops severe alcoholic hepatitis and how it could be treated in the future.

"Alcohol-associated hepatitis is the most severe form of liver injury happening in patients who drink excessively," said Suthat Liangpunsakul, MD, MPH, a co-corresponding author of the study and professor of medicine at IU School of Medicine. "In severe cases, the short-term mortality is extremely high. One in three people will die when they develop it. But so far, not much is known about the mechanism of how all of this happens."

Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Patients Receive Liver Transplants Before Abstinence Period

Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Patients Receive Liver Transplants Before Abstinence Period


Medical centers willing to perform liver transplants for severe alcoholic hepatitis patients without the six-month abstinence period, reveals a recent study.
Advertisement


In the translational study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, scientists focused on describing the patterns of neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell, and their involvement in severe alcoholic hepatitis pathogenesis. When someone develops severe alcoholic hepatitis, their neutrophil levels increase, but it is unclear how those neutrophils can trigger inflammation or what is happening in the liver.

Alcoholic Hepatitis: New Insights

Researchers looked at a cohort of almost 40 patients and observed two groups of inflammatory cell infiltration—one with high neutrophils, the other with low neutrophils. They completed gene sequencing to identify target genes and how they interact with the neutrophils and studied what happened to the liver when manipulating the genes in animal models.

"We are able to characterize the two distinct phenotypes based on these cells, suggesting there is a separate mechanism driving liver injury and/or failure in these patients," Liangpunsakul said.
More Patients With Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Receiving Liver Transplants: Study

More Patients With Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Receiving Liver Transplants: Study


Medical centers are willing to perform liver transplants without mandated six-month wait, revealed research.
Advertisement

"When you have low neutrophils but high T cells, steroids may work better because steroids effectively blocked the T cell-mediated inflammatory cascade. But another group of patients with high neutrophils may have a different inflammatory driven process to begin with, so if they receive steroids, we may not get a response because neutrophils poorly respond to steroid treatment," said Bin Gao, MD, PhD, another co-corresponding author and the Chief of Laboratory of Liver Diseases at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. "More study is needed to identify how high versus low neutrophils can impact responses to treatment."

Source: Eurekalert
Autoimmune Hepatitis

Autoimmune Hepatitis


Autoimmune hepatitis is a type of chronic liver inflammation that responds well to immunosuppressive medications, but may require liver transplant.
Advertisement

Quiz on Hepatitis

Quiz on Hepatitis


Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
View all
Recommended Reading
Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholic Liver Disease
Aplastic AnemiaAplastic Anemia
Hepatitis AHepatitis A
Hepatitis BHepatitis B
Hepatitis Diet RecommendationsHepatitis Diet Recommendations
Neonatal HepatitisNeonatal Hepatitis
PancreatitisPancreatitis
Tests for HepatitisTests for Hepatitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alcoholic Liver Disease Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Pancreatitis Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis Tests for Hepatitis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Daily Calorie Requirements Iron Intake Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Hearing Loss Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close