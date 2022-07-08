About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How COVID-19 Affected Friendships in Adults?

by Kesavan K.E.T. on August 7, 2022 at 8:19 PM
Font : A-A+

How COVID-19 Affected Friendships in Adults?

COVID-19 pandemic forced us to rethink who and what are important to us in terms of how we allocate our attention. Some friendships may have ended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas others may have faded gradually.

We observed some relationships were kept by enduring fondness while some slipped away without an in-person anchor when communication was confined to texts, phone conversations, and the occasional celebration on Zoom. In fact, after the pandemic, there has been a change in how individuals view real connections.

Friendship Analyzed by Bumble

According to Bumble's research, 43% of surveyed Indian adults said that COVID-19 had a negative effect on their intimate ties. Comparatively, just 18% of people reported good effects. The loss of adult friendships is profound, whether it is due to falling out or simply losing contact with friends.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them


Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.
Advertisement


Indian citizens cite trust (62%), regular communication, common values (48%), and equal effort (42%) as the three most crucial characteristics of a meaningful connection.

"At Bumble we believe firmly that social connections play a vital role in the human experience, and that strong relationships are key to a happy and healthy life. Per our recent study, 34% of Indian adults want to expand their circle of friends in a new way post pandemic. More people in India are now opening up to finding friends virtually, and Bumble BFF is a great way to meet like-minded people, who are all there with a shared purpose of wanting to connect!" shared Samarpita Samaddar, Indian Communications Director, Bumble.
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?

How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?


Personality in the workplace is an important factor to consider when looking at the professionalism, ability to handle workplace conflict, and general behavior in the workplace.
Advertisement

Bumble's Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani, shares tips on how one can rekindle old friendships and relationships:

  • Reach out:

    When you're ready to reach out, what you say isn't as important as making the effort in the first place. Checking in with someone by asking for or providing a life update after a period apart conveys the value and importance of the friendship. Offer an explanation if you want to.

  • Consider comfort levels and respect boundaries:

    Make the effort to reach out and show them that you respect their space. Do not expect them to jump back into reconnecting and respect the pace they set to reconnect with you, if they want to.

  • Make plans:

    Plan to get together in person or a virtual catch-up once you're both comfortable. While you can hang out in groups and still enjoy each other's company, real bonding happens when you open up to one another when it's just the two of you. This is also how some friendships grow.

  • It takes effort:

    All relationships require effort and that includes friendships. If you manage to rekindle your friendship, be mindful of the reasons because of which they fell apart in the first place. Honestly, open communication is the key.

  • Be accepting:

    If your best efforts to rekindle a friendship go unsuccessful, accept the loss. Resist the urge to put any pressure on your friend to revive the relationship. All you can do is express your sincere desire to reconnect and hope the gesture is reciprocated. If not, perhaps it's time to move on.


Source: IANS
Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Narcissistic Personality Disorder


Are you wondering what is Narcissistic Personality Disorder? It is a type of Cluster B personality disorder. Know about the symptoms, causes, treatment and diagnosis.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants The Essence of Yoga Daily Calorie Requirements Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Hospital Vent Forte (Theophylline) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close