How COVID-19 Affected Friendships in Adults?

COVID-19 pandemic forced us to rethink who and what are important to us in terms of how we allocate our attention. Some friendships may have ended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, whereas others may have faded gradually.



We observed some relationships were kept by enduring fondness while some slipped away without an in-person anchor when communication was confined to texts, phone conversations, and the occasional celebration on Zoom. In fact, after the pandemic, there has been a change in how individuals view real connections.



Friendship Analyzed by Bumble

According to Bumble's research, 43% of surveyed Indian adults said that COVID-19 had a negative effect on their intimate ties. Comparatively, just 18% of people reported good effects. The loss of adult friendships is profound, whether it is due to falling out or simply losing contact with friends.