Coronavirus Infection: 103 New Patients Cured in Wuhan

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM Tropical Disease News
In Wuhan city, central China's Hubei Province, a total of 103 patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been cured and discharged from hospitals, a local official has said.
The Red Cross Society of China Wuhan Branch has received more than 600 million yuan (about 86.5 million US dollars) in donations, said Li Qiang, an official with the city's government at the conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Wuhan branch also received 9,316 boxes of masks, 80,456 goggles, and other medicine and medical devices as of Thursday.

Wuhan has a sufficient supply of vegetables with stable prices, and the total amount of vegetables available will reach 34,400 tonnes, which can guarantee one-week supply of local market, said Xu Honglan, deputy mayor of the city.

Source: IANS

