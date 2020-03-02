In Wuhan city, central China's Hubei Province, a total of 103 patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been cured and discharged from hospitals, a local official has said.

Coronavirus Infection: 103 New Patients Cured in Wuhan

‘There were 2,639 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Wuhan by the end of 30th Jan 2020, Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, told a press conference.’

Wuhan has a sufficient supply of vegetables with stable prices, and the total amount of vegetables available will reach 34,400 tonnes, which can guarantee one-week supply of local market, said Xu Honglan, deputy mayor of the city.



The Red Cross Society of China Wuhan Branch has received more than 600 million yuan (about 86.5 million US dollars) in donations, said Li Qiang, an official with the city's government at the conference, Xinhua news agency reported.