Philippines Confirms 1st Case of Novel Coronavirus

by Iswarya on  January 31, 2020 at 9:59 AM Tropical Disease News
Philippine Department of Health announced that a 38-year-old female Chinese national who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak originated tested positive for the virus.
Duque told a press conference that the woman arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan, China, via Hong Kong on January 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

The patient was admitted to a government hospital on January 25 after experiencing a mild cough, he said.

"She is currently asymptomatic, which means she has no fever and no other signs and symptoms suggesting illness at this point," Duque added.

He said the Department of Health "continues to guarantee the public that all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to hold the spread of the virus."

The Chinese woman is among the 23 "persons under investigation" (PUIs) or patients, mostly Chinese nationals, in Metro Manila, central Philippines, and northern Mindanao in the southern Philippines.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Novel Coronavirus Samples Testing in Pune's Virology Institute

The National Institute of Virology in Pune is fully prepared to test samples of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

India's First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Kerala

First coronavirus case has been confirmed in Kerala, India. Recently, a student had returned from Wuhan University and now has been kept in isolation in Kerala.

Coronavirus Infection: First Case Confirmed in Nepal

A Nepali student was tested positive for coronavirus infection, revealed sources.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

Coronavirus Outbreak: New Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is spreading fast across boundaries to infect millions of people and animals. If you are traveling abroad, it is advisable to follow a few travel safety tips to keep this deadly China virus away.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

