medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Wuhan Coronavirus Links Origin to Wild Animals: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 2, 2020 at 10:12 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In China, the consumption of wildfire is the main driver of the country's coronavirus outbreak, said a Virginia Tech expert.
Wuhan Coronavirus Links Origin to Wild Animals: Study
Wuhan Coronavirus Links Origin to Wild Animals: Study

"It's not surprising that the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan has linkages with animals, especially wildlife," said wildlife epidemiology expert Luis Escobar. "China has important traditions related to the consumption of wildlife products, which elevates the risks for emerging diseases. While other countries and cities have high population densities and massive amounts of tourists, we do not see epidemics like the SARS or Wuhan coronaviruses that emerged in China."

Show Full Article


Escobar says "a recent study predicts that severe traveler restrictions from and to Wuhan would likely have minor impact on reducing the spread of the epidemic to other regions. Surveillance is very important now for those with and without symptoms to better understand groups at risk."

As global health authorities work to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Escobar says this is a great example of how authorities and researchers should respond to epidemics.

"Compared to previous epidemics of emerging illnesses, Chinese authorities and researchers working on the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic have been open. Data associated with the epidemic have been shared broadly and openly, which has allowed for immediate assessments of the plausible origins and potential transmission risks by research teams around the world."

"For the first time, China shows signs of being serious about banning wildlife trade to reduce emerging disease outbreaks, which is a good indication that authorities are using scientific evidence to prevent new epidemics in the future," says Escobar.

About Escobar

Luis Escobar is an assistant professor of disease ecology in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation in Virginia Tech's College of Natural Resources and Environment. His research focuses on the distribution of wildlife diseases and emerging pathogens at global scales. He uses ecological, biogeographic, and modeling approaches for the understanding of diseases spread under diverse land use and climate change conditions. He is particularly interested in global health and One Health. More here.

Interview

To secure an interview with Escobar, contact Shannon Andrea in the media relations office at sandrea@vt.edu or 703-399-9494.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

India's First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Kerala

First coronavirus case has been confirmed in Kerala, India. Recently, a student had returned from Wuhan University and now has been kept in isolation in Kerala.

New Coronavirus may Have Started in Bats: The Lancet

Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China is most closely related to two bat-derived SARS-like coronaviruses, according to a study.

Coronavirus: Avoid Visiting China

In a fresh travel advisory in the backdrop of the outbreak of Novel coronavirus in Wuhan province of China, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked people to avoid traveling to China.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Novel Treatment Strategy Developed Against MERS

Baker's Cyst

Cycling to Work Helps You Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive