Coronavirus: 3D Printed Nasal Swabs Designed

‘COVID-19: Local 3D printed nasal swabs designed by researchers were found to solve supply chain problems.’

"This study: (i) assessed the recovery of SARS-CoV-2 from different transport media using the 'Design G' 3D-printed swabs, and (ii) compared the ability of 3D-printed swabs to recover SARS-CoV-2 with two swabs currently used in Australia to collect specimens for the diagnosis of COVID-19."A flocked nasopharyngeal swab was taken with the Copan Eswab as the standard of care, followed by a mid-nasal swab in the other nostril, using the 3D-printed swab. Both swabs were placed into individual tubes of 1 mL Liquid Amies transport media. The order in which swabs were collected was randomised 1:1. Participants were asked to complete a brief survey on the levels of discomfort with each swab."There was 100% categorical agreement of SARS-CoV-2 detection from each concentration of mock sample between the Copan Eswab, Kang Jian swabs and 3DMEDiTech 'Design G' 3D-printed swabs in the three different transport media," they found."In addition, SARS-CoV-2 was detected at all timepoints, across all swab/media combinations." The local production of swabs may solve supply problems globally, the researchers concluded. "The widespread availability of 3D-printing capacity may enable many countries to ensure 'sovereign supply chains' of swabs, and the scalability of the technology means that, depending on local capacity, thousands of swabs can be produced per day," they wrote."This may provide onshore manufacturing solutions to swab shortages in an unpredictable international market for both high- and low-income countries." All MJA COVID-19 articles are available at https://www.mja.com.au/journal/covid-19Source: Medindia