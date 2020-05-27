Leronlimab May Hold Potential in Treating COVID-19

New recent research proved that leronlimab can decrease viral load in plasma and helps improve the immune system of COVID-19 patients. According to IncellDx, severely ill patients saw increased immune restoration and extubation within seven days of treatment.Swanson continues: "While these results are promising, they are based on a small sample size of ten patients. Larger placebo-controlled clinical trials will need to be done to confirm these initial results."Leronlimab is the new experimental humanized immunoglobulin (Ig)G4 monoclonal antibody medication that was originally developed as a treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).It targets CCR5, a molecular portal that HIV uses to enter cells. It has recently reached a milestone in securing quick designation from the FDA for treating HIV.Swanson added: "Leronlimab is currently undergoing two COVID-19 clinical trials based on the drug's ability to mitigate the COVID-19 cytokine storm. The cytokine storm can lead to an increased risk of leakage of fluid and proteins from blood vessels to the interstitial space, multiorgan failure, and eventually death if high cytokine concentrations are not reduced."Source: Medindia