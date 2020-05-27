COVID-19 In India: Cases Cross 1.5L Mark, With 42.44% Recovery

Of the total cases so far, 83,004 are active, while 64,425 people have been cured and 4,337 have died.Maharashtra continues to have the lion's share of the COVID-19 cases, with at least 54,758 which is 36.08 per cent of the total cases across the country. The state has reported 1,792 fatalities so far, as per the health ministry data.The situation in Tamil Nadu was also worsening as total number of cases reported there hover at 17,728, followed by Gujarat with 14,821 cases and Delhi with 14,465 cases.The rising number of cases in the country doesn't seem to get any respite even with the rising temperature as some experts had opined. Globally the cases of COVID-19 topped at 5.6 million and over three lakh fatalities.Source: IANS