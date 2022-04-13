Core Causal Mechanism of Tau-induced Neurodegeneration Discovered!

Novel pathological mechanism of tau protein has been unraveled by a study at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.



Tau protein pathology includes the accumulation of abnormal tau proteins that results in gradual neuronal death. Disorders include Alzheimer's disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and more than 20 similar disorders.

‘Novel discovery of the root cause of tau-induced neurodegeneration may help in formulating tailored drug targets for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.’