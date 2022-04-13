Can ‘good Cholesterol’ Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Good cholesterol particles in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF — fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord) may have a link with overall brain health as per a study at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.



So far, medical guidelines have implicated the influence of blood cholesterol levels only with the risk for heart diseases. However, the present study establishes a strong link between high-density lipoproteins (HDL) and Alzheimer's disease.