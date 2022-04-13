About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Machine Learning Helps Predict Conduct Disorder

by Colleen Fleiss on April 13, 2022 at 9:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Machine Learning Helps Predict Conduct Disorder

The machine-learning approach helps assess risk factors and predict the later development of conduct disorder with high accuracy.

The study appears in Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, published by Elsevier.

Advertisement


The researchers used baseline data from over 2,300 children aged 9 to 10 enrolled in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, a longitudinal study following the biopsychosocial development of children. The researchers "trained" their machine-learning model using previously identified risk factors from across multiple biopsychosocial domains. For example, measures included brain imaging (biological), cognitive abilities (psychological), and family characteristics (social). The model correctly predicted the development of CD two years later with over 90% accuracy.

Cameron Carter, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, said of the study: "These striking results using task-based functional MRI to investigate the function of the reward system suggest that risk for later depression in children of depressed mothers may depend more on mothers' responses to their children's emotional behavior than on the mother's mood per se."
Advertisement

The ability to accurately predict who might develop CD would aid researchers and healthcare workers in designing interventions for at-risk youth with the potential to minimize or even prevent the harmful effects of CD on children and their families.

"Findings from our study highlight the added value of combining neural, social, and psychological factors to predict conduct disorder, a burdensome psychiatric problem in youth," said senior author Arielle Baskin-Sommers, PhD at Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA. "These findings offer promise for developing more precise identification and intervention approaches that consider the multiple factors that contribute to this disorder. They also highlight the utility of leveraging large, open-access datasets, such as ABCD, that collect measures about the individual across levels of analysis."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
Blood Pressure: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Blood Pressure: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Loss of Taste 

Recommended Reading
Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a childhood behavior problem characterized by an ......
1 in 20 Preschoolers Have Conduct Disorder
1 in 20 Preschoolers Have Conduct Disorder
If tantrums and disruptive behavior among children is prolonged or especially intense, the child ......
ADHD Linked to Conduct Disorder and Alcohol and Tobacco Use in Young Teens
ADHD Linked to Conduct Disorder and Alcohol and Tobacco Use in Young Teens
ADHD and conduct disorder in young adolescents with increased alcohol and tobacco use has been ......
Conduct Disorder Linked To Difficulty in Recognizing Emotional Expressions
Conduct Disorder Linked To Difficulty in Recognizing Emotional Expressions
Eye-tracking methods could be used to investigate the causes of emotion recognition difficulties in ...
Loss of Taste
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss o...

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen A-Z Drug Brands in India How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) The Essence of Yoga Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR