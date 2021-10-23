About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Cognitive Decline and Neurodegeneration may Root Their Origin in Fat Cells

by Karishma Abhishek on October 23, 2021 at 12:08 AM
Font : A-A+

Cognitive Decline and Neurodegeneration may Root Their Origin in Fat Cells

Cognitive decline and neurodegeneration may hold their root in fat cells as per the oxidant amplification loop led by scientists at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, published in iScience.

The research shows that fat cells control the systemic response to brain function, causing impairment in memory and cognition in mice.

Advertisement


Fat Cells and Cognition

In addition, the activation of Na,K-ATPase oxidant amplification loop is also found to affect the expression of important protein markers in fat cells (adipocytes) as well as in the hippocampus (critical seat to memory and cognitive function). This worsens the brain function, thereby leading to neurodegeneration.
Advertisement

Hence, targeting the fat cells to antagonize Na,K-ATPase may improve these outcomes. The study team used a genetically modified mouse model that released the peptide NaKtide specifically in adipocytes, or fat cells, to validate their findings.

Effect of Diet

They also increased the production of inflammatory cytokines confined to adipocytes as well as altered protein markers of memory and cognition in the hippocampus by inducing oxidative stress through the western diet.

"Western diet induces oxidant stress and adipocyte alteration through Na,K-ATPase signaling which causes systemic inflammation and affects behavioral and brain biochemical changes. Our study showed that adipocyte-specific NaKtide expression in our murine model ameliorated these changes and improved neurodegenerative phenotype," says Komal Sodhi, M.D., first author and associate professor of surgery and biomedical sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Common Antidepressants Contraindicated In Dementia?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Giloy
Health Benefits of Giloy
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
First-Ever Successful Pig-To-Human Kidney Transplantation
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children 

Recommended Reading
Neurodegeneration Precedes Subjective Cognitive Decline
Neurodegeneration Precedes Subjective Cognitive Decline
Neurodegeneration occurs years before the onset of cognitive decline in cognitively unimpaired ......
Cognitive Decline can be Delayed by Postponing Retirement
Cognitive Decline can be Delayed by Postponing Retirement
Cognitive decline especially those caused by Alzheimer's disease may be slowed down by ......
Diet and Exercise Drive the Neural Mechanism for Cognitive Decline (CD)
Diet and Exercise Drive the Neural Mechanism for Cognitive Decline (CD)
Diet and exercise can influence the risk of cognitive decline (CD) and dementia by influencing a ......
Age-Related Cognitive Decline can be Improved by Red Blood Cells
Age-Related Cognitive Decline can be Improved by Red Blood Cells
Cognitive decline including poor memory and hearing deficits might be staved off with the help of .....
Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning....
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is im...
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mental...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use...
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods pro...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close