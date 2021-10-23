Cognitive Decline and Neurodegeneration may Root Their Origin in Fat Cells

Cognitive decline and neurodegeneration may hold their root in fat cells as per the oxidant amplification loop led by scientists at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, published in iScience.
The research shows that fat cells control the systemic response to brain function, causing impairment in memory and cognition in mice.
Fat Cells and Cognition
Hence, targeting the fat cells to antagonize Na,K-ATPase may improve these outcomes. The study team used a genetically modified mouse model that released the peptide NaKtide specifically in adipocytes, or fat cells, to validate their findings.
Effect of Diet
They also increased the production of inflammatory cytokines confined to adipocytes as well as altered protein markers of memory and cognition in the hippocampus by inducing oxidative stress through the western diet.
"Western diet induces oxidant stress and adipocyte alteration through Na,K-ATPase signaling which causes systemic inflammation and affects behavioral and brain biochemical changes. Our study showed that adipocyte-specific NaKtide expression in our murine model ameliorated these changes and improved neurodegenerative phenotype," says Komal Sodhi, M.D., first author and associate professor of surgery and biomedical sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Source: Medindia