Age-Related Cognitive Decline can be Improved by Red Blood Cells

Link between an anti-aging protein in red blood cells and age-related decline in cognitive performance has been discovered by a study published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology.



With the increasing life expectancies around the world, age-related cognitive decline tends to increase too. Since aging also contributes to the decline in the amount of oxygen in the blood, a protein on the membrane of red blood cells called adenosine receptor A2B (ADORA2B) might also be the victim of aging.

‘Cognitive decline including poor memory and hearing deficits might be staved off with the help of an anti-aging protein in red blood cells – ADORA2B as observed in mice models. This suggests that ADORA2B is required for oxygen supply and a healthy brain and thereby may help design treatment with drugs that activate ADORA2B and in turn reduce cognitive decline.’

Anti-aging Protein in RBCs



It was found that as the mice got older, the hallmarks of cognitive decline - poor memory, hearing deficits, and inflammatory responses in the brain were all greater in the mice lacking ADORA2B when compared to the control mice.



Moreover, the behavioral and physiological effects on young mice without ADORA2B were even much greater after experiencing a period of oxygen deprivation than control mice.



The study thereby reports that by depleting the mouse off the blood of the protein ADORA2B may contribute to faster declines in memory, delays in auditory processing, and increased inflammation in the brain.



However further testing will be needed to determine whether ADORA2B levels naturally decline with age and whether treatment with drugs that activate ADORA2B can reduce cognitive decline in normal mice.



The study team created a mice model that lacked ADORA2B in their blood and thus compared behavioral and physiological measures with control mice to understand its effects on the brain.