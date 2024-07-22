About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Comprehensive Risk Assessment for Hypertension Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 22 2024 12:01 AM

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), assessing long-term and short-term CVD risks (30-year and 10-year respectively) is crucial before beginning hypertension medication therapy (1 Trusted Source
Predicted Cardiovascular Risk by the PREVENT Equations in US Adults With Stage 1 Hypertension

Go to source).
The research, published in the AHA’s journal Hypertension, made a comparison of two tools for calculating cardiovascular disease risks. It showed that “if only the current 10-year risk thresholds are applied, fewer adults may be recommended for blood pressure-lowering medication.”

Diet and High Blood Pressure
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

AHA's Guidance on Hypertension Medication Therapy

The team from the University of Alabama compared the predicted risks estimated by the AHA’s PREVENT risk calculator, released in 2023, to the previous tool for risk prediction called the Pooled Cohort Equations (PCE).

PREVENT uses sex-specific equations; incorporates markers of kidney disease in addition to HbA1c measures to help monitor metabolic health; can estimate 10-year and 30-year risk for heart attack or stroke as well as heart failure; and considers additional risk factors with the social deprivation index.

On the other hand, the PCE does not calculate 30-year risk and also does not include heart failure or additional risk factor predictors such as kidney function or statin use.

Blood Pressure Screening
Blood Pressure Screening
Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% of deaths worldwide.
“Many people with stage 1 high blood pressure who are not likely to have a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure within the next 10 years may have a high risk over the next 30 years,” said lead author Paul Muntner, a visiting professor in the department of epidemiology at the University.

This may also benefit people with no risk or short-term risk and “start anti-hypertensive medication” to prevent a heart attack or stroke event later in life.

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?
Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?
Your health care provider may use a blood pressure monitor to measure blood pressure or suggest the use of home blood pressure monitor for a better BP control.
Reference:
  1. Predicted Cardiovascular Risk by the PREVENT Equations in US Adults With Stage 1 Hypertension - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.124.22998)


Source-IANS
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

