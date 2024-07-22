About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Emphasizing Reconstruction Over Aesthetics

by Karishma Abhishek on Jul 22 2024 12:01 AM

Emphasizing Reconstruction Over Aesthetics
Plastic surgery is essential for medical reconstruction as well as beauty, experts noted on National Plastic Surgery Day (1 Trusted Source
Association of Plastic Surgeons of India

Go to source).
The role of plastic surgery is not limited to physical transformation but ranges from aiding in weight loss to breathing issues, and frequent inner thigh infections.

Thinking of Plastic Surgery? Take a Look into the Future
Thinking of Plastic Surgery? Take a Look into the Future
If you're thinking about getting cosmetic procedures, maybe you need to take a step back, to be more holistic and think about the future.

Medical Reconstruction in Plastic Surgery

“In India, plastic surgery transcends aesthetics, as it plays a crucial role in medical reconstruction and improving lives,” Manajeet Patil, Senior Consultant - Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Aster RV Hospital, told IANS.

While plastic surgery is vital for reconstructive surgeries for burn victims, trauma patients, and individuals with congenital deformities like cleft lip and palate, restoring functionality and normal appearance, it also helps breast cancer patients regain physical integrity and psychological well-being.

“A female with heavy breasts usually suffers from frequent back/shoulder pains, and breast reduction surgery can alleviate all these symptoms in the right candidate. Breathing issues can be due to a deviated nose that can be due to trauma or by birth. A plastic surgeon can both improve the shape and breathing,” Anmol Chugh, Lead Consultant, Plastics & Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital, told IANS.

Applications to Plastic Surgery Residency Programs Lag Behind Significant Increase in Residency Positions: Study
Applications to Plastic Surgery Residency Programs Lag Behind Significant Increase in Residency Positions: Study
The increase in integrated plastic surgery residency positions has not been mirrored by a similar increase in residency applications.
In addition, plastic surgery addresses complex wounds, facial fractures, and nerve injuries, significantly enhancing patients' quality of life.

Chugh noted that plastic surgery can also aid in frequent inner thigh infections caused due to heavy thighs rubbing against each other because of stubborn fat that is resistant to both diet and exercise.

Advertisement
Faking It: How Do Selfies Drive People to Seek Plastic Surgery?
Faking It: How Do Selfies Drive People to Seek Plastic Surgery?
A new study shows the effect of size and perception of facial features with selfie photographs on plastic surgery procedures.
“Liposuction/fat removal surgery can help in this condition,” he said.“Plastic surgery is not just about physical transformation; it's about restoring a sense of self, rebuilding confidence, and revitalising one's spirit,” he added.

Reference:
  1. Association of Plastic Surgeons of India - (https://apsi.in/index)


Advertisement
New Plastic Surgery Statistics Unveil the Latest Trends in Body Enhancement
New Plastic Surgery Statistics Unveil the Latest Trends in Body Enhancement
Plastic surgery is becoming more popular and mainstream in recent years. A new study shows that nearly a quarter million more cosmetic procedures were performed in 2018 than the previous year.
Source-IANS


Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement