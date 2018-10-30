medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Compound Curcumin in Turmeric Shows No Benefit in Reducing Inflammation Following Vascular Surgery

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 30, 2018 at 9:04 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In patients undergoing elective surgery for aortic aneurysm repair, oral curcumin (the active medicinal ingredient in turmeric) has no benefit in preventing inflammation and complications, revealed study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
Compound Curcumin in Turmeric Shows No Benefit in Reducing Inflammation Following Vascular Surgery
Compound Curcumin in Turmeric Shows No Benefit in Reducing Inflammation Following Vascular Surgery

"Turmeric has been used for thousands of years in Indian and Chinese medicine, and curcumin continues to gain popularity today as a natural health supplement," writes Dr. Amit Garg, Department of Medicine, Western University, and Lawson Health Research Institute, London, Ontario, with coauthors.

"In this randomized trial, the largest to date, perioperative oral curcumin did not ameliorate the complications of elective abdominal aortic aneurysm repair."

Despite the increasing popularity of curcumin, and many animal studies showing benefit, few rigorous clinical trials have looked at its effects in humans. One single-centre study found that curcumin was associated with lower biomarkers for inflammation after coronary bypass surgery. In contrast, this study enrolled five times the number of patients at 10 hospitals for a different type of procedure to test the hypothesis that curcumin reduces inflammation and improves outcomes of surgery.

Researchers included 606 patients scheduled for elective surgery for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair at 10 Canadian hospitals. Participants were randomized to receive high-dose oral curcumin (2000 mg twice a day over four days) or placebo before surgery. "Our findings emphasize the importance of testing turmeric and curcumin in rigorous human clinical trials before espousing any health benefits, as is currently done in the popular media," caution the authors.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Aneurysm

An aneurysm is an abnormal "ballooning" in blood vessels usually in the wall of arteries.

Neuroendovascular Surgery in Time can Save Stroke Patients' Lives

Now promising new options open for stroke patients, as some acute stroke patients could benefit from neuroendovascular surgery 6 to 24 hours after a stroke.

Curcumin Alone is Unlikely to Boost Health

Turmeric, a spice often added to curries and mustards because of its distinct flavor and color, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.

Combination of Curcumin and Silymarin can Treat Colon Cancer

Colon cancer cells treated with curcumin and silymarin was more effective in fighting cancer than treating the cells with either phytochemical alone.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox

Detoxification is an essential mechanism to keep your body healthy. Read on to know more about the best detox foods.

Herbs

Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herbs that can make amazing changes to your health.

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

Spices Boost Your Health

Spices have been used in ancient medicines to cure a wide range of diseases. They are a part of our home-remedy. Science is exploring more about the health benefits of spices today.

Top 10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric Tea

Turmeric is popularly known as golden spice as it offers an array of health benefits. Discover the health benefits of turmeric tea in treating various diseases.

Top 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for Diabetics

Learn the basics about diabetes and how to bring it under control with turmeric, an highly beneficial and easily available ingredient in our kitchen.

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.

Turmeric

The active ingredient in turmeric is called curcumin. Curcumin possesses antibiotic, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant benefits.

Why You Should Start Drinking Turmeric (Golden) Milk Right Away

Turmeric is an age-old herb which has medicinal properties. Turmeric added to milk offers a wide range of benefits.

More News on:

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty Spices Boost Your Health Turmeric Herbs Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox Anti-Inflammatory Diet Top 10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric Tea Why You Should Start Drinking Turmeric (Golden) Milk Right Away Inflammation Top 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for Diabetics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. ...

 Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 View All

News Category

News Archive