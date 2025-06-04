Classic Diagnostics Vs. AI Buzz: Why Tradition Still Wins in Disease Detection

Both AI types can complement each other, enhancing insights to improve treatment decisions.
Healthcare professionals have long employed artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in diagnosing medical conditions through tools known as diagnostic decision support systems (DDSSs). Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding institution of the Mass General Brigham system, introduced its own DDSS—DXplain—in 1984. This system draws from a vast database of disease profiles, clinical indicators, and data inputs to suggest and prioritize potential diagnoses for clinicians. With the rise of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) in medicine, researchers at MGH’s Laboratory of Computer Science (LCS) recently evaluated how DXplain’s diagnostic performance, refined over nearly 40 years, compares to that of modern LLMs (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Comparison of Conventional Statistical Methods with Machine Learning in Medicine: Diagnosis, Drug Development, and Treatment
Go to source). Their new research compares ChatGPT, Gemini, and DXplain at diagnosing patient cases, revealing that DXplain performed somewhat better, but the LLMs also performed well. The investigators envision pairing DXplain with an LLM as the optimal way forward, as it would improve both systems and enhance their clinical efficacy. The results are published in JAMA Network Open.
‘Did You Know?“Amid all the interest in large language models, it’s easy to forget that the first AI systems used successfully in medicine were expert systems like DXplain,” said co-author Edward Hoffer, MD, of the LCS at MGH.
New study puts #ChatGPT, #Gemini, and #DXplain head-to-head in diagnosing patient cases—DXplain edges ahead, but #AI language models show impressive skill too. #AIinHealthcare #healthcare’
“These systems can enhance and expand clinicians’ diagnoses, recalling information that physicians may forget in the heat of the moment and isn’t biased by common flaws in human reasoning. And now, we think combining the powerful explanatory capabilities of existing diagnostic systems with the linguistic capabilities of large language models will enable better automated diagnostic decision support and patient outcomes,” said corresponding author Mitchell Feldman, MD, also of MGH’s LCS.
The investigators tested the diagnostic capabilities of DXplain, ChatGPT, and Gemini using 36 patient cases spanning racial, ethnic, age, and gender categories. For each case, the systems had a chance to suggest potential case diagnoses both with and without lab data. With lab data, all three systems listed the correct diagnosis most of the time: 72% for DXplain, 64% for ChatGPT, and 58% for Gemini. Without lab data, DXplain listed the correct diagnosis 56% of the time, outperforming ChatGPT (42%) and Gemini (39%), though the results were not statistically significant.
The researchers observed that the DDSS and LLMs caught certain diseases the others missed, suggesting there may be promise in combining the approaches. Preliminary work building off these findings reveals that LLMs could be used to pull clinical findings from narrative text, which could then be plugged into DDSSs—in turn synergistically improving both systems and their diagnostic conclusions.
