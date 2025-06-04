About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Shifting Trends: Asian Americans No Longer Lead in Healthy Aging

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on Jun 4 2025 11:35 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A recent study reveals a surprising shift in health rankings among older adults in the US.﻿

New research uncovers a surprising shift in disability trends among older U.S.-born adults: Non-Hispanic whites have now surpassed Asian Americans as the group with the lowest disability rates. Over the past two decades, disability rates have declined among Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, and non-Hispanic white populations—but have plateaued among Asian Americans, marking a reversal in previous patterns (1 Trusted Source
Assessment of the health of Americans: the average health-related quality of life and its inequality across individuals and groups

Go to source).

Older Asians Buck Trend: Longer Lives, But Growing Financial Strain

﻿ From 2005 to 2022, most racial groups saw increased income and corresponding declines in disability rates. However, the proportion of older Asians living on low income increased. The study also found that a trend not observed in any other group.Previous research has found that older Asian individuals, on average, lived longer and had lower disability rates than other groups, including the most socioeconomically privileged group in the U.S., non-Hispanic white Americans.

This trend was attributed to the fact that most foreign-born Asian Americans are positively selected on health. This is because individuals with poorer health are less likely to undertake the challenges of immigrating to another country.

Ye and study co-author Hui Zheng, a professor in the department of sociology at the Ohio State University, focused on U.S.-born Asian adults aged 50 and over, a fast-growing but understudied segment of the population.For the study, the researchers analyzed data from more than 18 million respondents in the American Community Survey, the largest population survey in the United States. Disability was defined as having a chronic physical or mental health condition that makes self-care and independent living difficult.

Their results showed that U.S.-born Asian Americans had a clear health advantage two decades ago, but that advantage has since diminished. Between 2005 to 2009, just 5.5 per cent had difficulty doing certain tasks alone, such as grocery shopping – compared with 7 % of white and 14 % of Black older adults. From 2020 to 2022, disability rates had declined to less than five per cent for white adults and 10 per cent for Black adults. Among Asian Americans, however, the rate remained unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

The study's findings highlight a significant shift in health trends among older adults, with non-Hispanic whites surpassing Asian Americans as the healthiest racial group. By addressing disparities and fostering a culture of wellness, we can strive towards a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

Reference:
  1. Assessment of the health of Americans: the average health-related quality of life and its inequality across individuals and groups - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1192818/)

Source-Eurekalert
