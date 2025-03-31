Who is Responsible When AI Fails in Medicine?

The integration of AI in healthcare raises questions about accountability and the burden placed on physicians.

Highlights: AI technologies promise to enhance healthcare but may increase physician liability

Physicians face unrealistic expectations regarding AI decision-making

Supportive organizational structures are essential for effective AI integration

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Who's to Blame When AI Makes a Medical Error?



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The expectation for physicians to interpret #AItechnology could lead to increased #burnout and #medicalerrors. #medindia #healthcare’

The expectation for physicians to interpret #AItechnology could lead to increased #burnout and #medicalerrors. #medindia #healthcare’

Advertisement

Burden of Expectation

Advertisement

Shifting Liability: A New Challenge for Physicians

Advertisement

A Call for Systemic Change

Who's to Blame When AI Makes a Medical Error? - (https://news.mccombs.utexas.edu/research/whos-to-blame-when-ai-makes-a-medical-error/)