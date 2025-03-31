Who is Responsible When AI Fails in Medicine?

The integration of AI in healthcare raises questions about accountability and the burden placed on physicians.
- AI technologies promise to enhance healthcare but may increase physician liability
- Physicians face unrealistic expectations regarding AI decision-making
- Supportive organizational structures are essential for effective AI integration
Who's to Blame When AI Makes a Medical Error?
Burden of ExpectationThe brief, authored by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, highlights a growing expectation for physicians to depend on AI to reduce medical errors. Despite the rapid adoption of AI technologies in healthcare settings, there remains a significant gap in the legal and regulatory frameworks that would protect physicians as they navigate AI-assisted decision-making.
Shifting Liability: A New Challenge for PhysiciansThe researchers argue that the question of medical liability will hinge on societal perceptions of fault when AI systems fail or make errors. This places an unrealistic burden on physicians, who are expected to discern when to trust or override AI recommendations. Such pressures could lead to increased burnout and a higher likelihood of errors in patient care.
Shefali Patil, a visiting associate professor at the Carey Business School and an associate professor at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, emphasizes the paradox: “AI was meant to ease the burden, but instead, it’s shifting liability onto physicians — forcing them to interpret technology even its creators can’t fully explain flawlessly. This unrealistic expectation creates hesitation and poses a direct threat to patient care.”
To address these challenges, the brief advocates for healthcare organizations to shift their focus from individual physician performance to fostering organizational support and learning. This approach could alleviate the pressure on physicians and promote a more collaborative integration of AI into clinical practice.
Christopher Myers, an associate professor and faculty director at the Center for Innovative Leadership at the Carey Business School, likens the situation to expecting pilots to design their own aircraft while flying. He argues that healthcare organizations must establish support systems that enable physicians to effectively calibrate their use of AI, ensuring they do not second-guess the tools that inform their critical decisions.
A Call for Systemic ChangeThe insights presented in the JAMA Health Forum brief underscore the need for a reevaluation of how AI is integrated into healthcare. By prioritizing organizational support and creating a culture of collaboration, the healthcare industry can better equip physicians to navigate the complexities of AI, ultimately enhancing patient care rather than hindering it.
