About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

When the Heart Struggles, the Brain May Follow: Early Clues to Cognitive Decline

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 31 2025 3:54 PM

New study explores the link between early heart problems and brain health, suggesting that heart issues may be linked to early signs of dementia.

When the Heart Struggles, the Brain May Follow: Early Clues to Cognitive Decline
Highlights:
  • Heart problems, like systolic and diastolic dysfunction, may be linked to reduced brain volume and early dementia signs
  • Even mild diastolic dysfunction can be tied to memory and thinking issues, suggesting cognitive decline
  • Early detection and treatment of heart issues could help prevent cognitive decline and dementia
A recent meta-analysis published in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, suggests that individuals with early signs of heart problems may also show early indicators of dementia, such as a reduction in brain volume. However, the analysis does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between heart issues and brain cell loss; it merely identifies a connection (1 Trusted Source
Smaller Brain Volumes May Indicate Early Signs of Heart Issues

Go to source).
“This review shows that better heart health is associated with larger brain volumes, suggesting that the preservation of heart function could help maintain brain health and memory and thinking skills during the aging process,” said meta-analysis author Frank J. Wolters, M.D., Ph.D., of Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. “These results add to the importance of early detection and treatment of heart problems.”

Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.

Heart Function and Its Effects on Brain Structure

The meta-analysis included seven studies from Europe and the United States with a total of 10,889 participants with an average age of 67. The studies measured early signs of heart problems, including systolic and diastolic dysfunction.

Systolic dysfunction is when the left ventricle of the heart can’t contract normally and pump blood efficiently. Diastolic dysfunction is when the left ventricle does not relax properly between heartbeats and fill with blood.

The studies also used MRI brain scans to measure brain volumes.

Heart-Brain Connection: The Link Between Long QT Syndrome and Seizures
Heart-Brain Connection: The Link Between Long QT Syndrome and Seizures
A genetic link between Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), a rare cardiac rhythm disease, and an increased risk for seizures has been discovered by researchers.
The meta-analysis found that people with moderate to severe systolic dysfunction were more likely to have a smaller total brain volume than people with normal systolic function. People with diastolic function problems also had a smaller total brain volume and a reduced hippocampal volume, an area of the brain crucial for memory.

Impact of Mild Diastolic Dysfunction on Brain Health

“The meta-analysis shows that even mild diastolic dysfunction is associated with adverse brain health,” Wolters said. “Evaluating people who have heart problems—especially impaired diastolic function—for problems with memory and thinking skills could help us detect any cognitive decline early and start interventions.”

Advertisement
Heart-Brain Connection Could Be Predictive Biomarker For Epilepsy
Heart-Brain Connection Could Be Predictive Biomarker For Epilepsy
Heartbeat irregularities connected to brain abnormalities may lead to the ability to predict epileptic seizures in individuals who suffer from physical or infectious brain insults.
Wolters noted that additional studies are needed to investigate the relationship between heart health and brain health, particularly to link imaging findings to important health outcomes.

A limitation of the meta-analysis was that the majority of participants were white people, so the results cannot be generalized to more diverse populations.

Advertisement
How Brain Signals Shape Heart Health
How Brain Signals Shape Heart Health
During the chronic phase, extended lack of oxygen to the myocardium can cause necrosis and subsequent myocardial scarring due to an inflammatory response.
To sum up, this study suggests that early heart problems could be linked to brain changes, like a decrease in brain volume, which may be early signs of dementia. While it doesn’t prove a direct cause, it highlights how important heart health is for protecting brain function as we get older.

Detecting heart issues early, especially mild diastolic dysfunction, could help spot memory and thinking problems sooner and lead to early treatment. More research is needed to understand this connection better.

Reference:
  1. Smaller Brain Volumes May Indicate Early Signs of Heart Issues - (https://bioengineer.org/smaller-brain-volumes-may-indicate-early-signs-of-heart-issues/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional