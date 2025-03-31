When the Heart Struggles, the Brain May Follow: Early Clues to Cognitive Decline

New study explores the link between early heart problems and brain health, suggesting that heart issues may be linked to early signs of dementia.
- Heart problems, like systolic and diastolic dysfunction, may be linked to reduced brain volume and early dementia signs
- Even mild diastolic dysfunction can be tied to memory and thinking issues, suggesting cognitive decline
- Early detection and treatment of heart issues could help prevent cognitive decline and dementia
Smaller Brain Volumes May Indicate Early Signs of Heart Issues
Go to source). “This review shows that better heart health is associated with larger brain volumes, suggesting that the preservation of heart function could help maintain brain health and memory and thinking skills during the aging process,” said meta-analysis author Frank J. Wolters, M.D., Ph.D., of Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. “These results add to the importance of early detection and treatment of heart problems.”
Heart Function and Its Effects on Brain StructureThe meta-analysis included seven studies from Europe and the United States with a total of 10,889 participants with an average age of 67. The studies measured early signs of heart problems, including systolic and diastolic dysfunction.
Systolic dysfunction is when the left ventricle of the heart can’t contract normally and pump blood efficiently. Diastolic dysfunction is when the left ventricle does not relax properly between heartbeats and fill with blood.
The studies also used MRI brain scans to measure brain volumes.
The meta-analysis found that people with moderate to severe systolic dysfunction were more likely to have a smaller total brain volume than people with normal systolic function. People with diastolic function problems also had a smaller total brain volume and a reduced hippocampal volume, an area of the brain crucial for memory.
Impact of Mild Diastolic Dysfunction on Brain Health“The meta-analysis shows that even mild diastolic dysfunction is associated with adverse brain health,” Wolters said. “Evaluating people who have heart problems—especially impaired diastolic function—for problems with memory and thinking skills could help us detect any cognitive decline early and start interventions.”
A limitation of the meta-analysis was that the majority of participants were white people, so the results cannot be generalized to more diverse populations.
Detecting heart issues early, especially mild diastolic dysfunction, could help spot memory and thinking problems sooner and lead to early treatment. More research is needed to understand this connection better.
Reference:
- Smaller Brain Volumes May Indicate Early Signs of Heart Issues - (https://bioengineer.org/smaller-brain-volumes-may-indicate-early-signs-of-heart-issues/)
Source-Medindia