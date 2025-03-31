When the Heart Struggles, the Brain May Follow: Early Clues to Cognitive Decline

New study explores the link between early heart problems and brain health, suggesting that heart issues may be linked to early signs of dementia.

Highlights: Heart problems, like systolic and diastolic dysfunction, may be linked to reduced brain volume and early dementia signs

Even mild diastolic dysfunction can be tied to memory and thinking issues, suggesting cognitive decline

Early detection and treatment of heart issues could help prevent cognitive decline and dementia

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Smaller Brain Volumes May Indicate Early Signs of Heart Issues



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over the course of human evolution, brain size tripled. The modern #humanbrain is the largest and most complex of any living primate, with a volume of around 1260 cm3 in men and 1130 cm3 in women. #medindia #brain #primate’

Over the course of human evolution, brain size tripled. The modern #humanbrain is the largest and most complex of any living primate, with a volume of around 1260 cm3 in men and 1130 cm3 in women. #medindia #brain #primate’

Heart Function and Its Effects on Brain Structure

Impact of Mild Diastolic Dysfunction on Brain Health

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller Brain Volumes May Indicate Early Signs of Heart Issues - (https://bioengineer.org/smaller-brain-volumes-may-indicate-early-signs-of-heart-issues/)