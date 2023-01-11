About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

'Cigarette-Style' Labels May Curb Meat Intake

by Colleen Fleiss on November 1, 2023 at 11:45 PM
'Cigarette-Style' Labels May Curb Meat Intake

Employing graphic warning labels similar to those on cigarette packages may lead to a decrease in meat consumption. This approach could potentially enhance public health and contribute to a reduction in the carbon footprint of the United Kingdom (1 Trusted Source
Impact of pictorial warning labels on meat meal selection: A randomised experimental study with UK meat consumers

Go to source).

The team from Durham University tested a range of warning labels including those which warn people of the damage to climate, health, and risk of pandemics. They found that all labels were effective at discouraging people from choosing meals with meat.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk


Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.
Advertisement


All warning labels, which showed a graphic image alongside text, reduced meat meal selections by seven to 10 percent. However, participants were most in favour of the climate warning labels which they also found the most credible.

The study is published in the academic journal, Appetite.

Can Warning Labels on Meat Products Help Achieve Net Zero Goals?

Jack Hughes carried out the research with his supervisors as part of his PhD research at the Department of Psychology at Durham University. He said: "Reaching net zero is a priority for the nation and the planet. As warning labels have already been shown to reduce smoking as well as drinking of sugary drinks and alcohol, using a warning label on meat-containing products could help us achieve this if introduced as national policy."
Why Red Meat Consumption is High in Finland?

Why Red Meat Consumption is High in Finland?


Red meat consumption may remain high in Finland despite consumer support for plant-based diets.
Advertisement

A representative sample of 1,001 meat-eating adults were split into four groups which were shown pictures of hot meals you might buy in a canteen which contained either a health warning label, climate warning label, pandemic warning label, or no label.

They were asked to make 20 separate decisions on different meal choices and the team also asked how anxiety provoking and believable they found the labels. Future intentions to buy and eat the meal options, as well as how appealing the meals appeared, was measured. Participants also indicated how supportive they would be of the different labels if they were implemented as policy.

An example set of meals could be a meat pasta bake, fish pasta bake, vegetarian pasta bake and a vegan pasta bake.

Senior author on the paper, Dr Milica Vasiljevic from Durham University's Department of Psychology said: "We already know that eating a lot of meat, especially red and processed meat, is bad for your health and that it contributes to deaths from pollution and climate change. Adding warning labels to meat products could be one way to reduce these risks to health and the environment."

Reference :
  1. Impact of pictorial warning labels on meat meal selection: A randomised experimental study with UK meat consumers - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37689371/)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Can Red Meat Intake Cause Inflammation?

Can Red Meat Intake Cause Inflammation?


Intake of red meat had no clear correlation with inflammatory markers when compared to BMI. Hence, body weight may spur inflammation greater than red meat.
Advertisement

Cultured Meat Replacing Real Meat?

Cultured Meat Replacing Real Meat?


Cultured meat is coming soon. Lab-grown meat, known as cultured meat, is just one step closer to your kitchen table.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Phimosis

Phimosis

Phimosis or tight foreskin is the inability to fully retract the foreskin over the glans penis due to a ...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Concerning Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolates Spark Debate

Concerning Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolates Spark Debate

Discussion about chocolate safety has gained momentum following the discovery of metals in chocolates.
Debate Over Egg's Health Impact Explored

Debate Over Egg's Health Impact Explored

Contrasting findings suggest both pros and cons of eating eggs for healthy yourself.
'Umami'- The Fifth Taste Sense of Ajinomoto Persuades to Eat Fast Food

'Umami'- The Fifth Taste Sense of Ajinomoto Persuades to Eat Fast Food

Monosodium glutamate or Ajinomoto produces a unique fifth taste "Umami" that stimulates neurotransmitters and promotes frequent intake of unhealthy fast food
Can Starchy Vegetables Nutrients Be Swapped With Whole Grain Foods?

Can Starchy Vegetables Nutrients Be Swapped With Whole Grain Foods?

Swapping grains for starchy vegetables may lead to a decline in essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins B6 & C, and potassium.
Can Red Meat Intake Cause Inflammation?

Can Red Meat Intake Cause Inflammation?

Intake of red meat had no clear correlation with inflammatory markers when compared to BMI. Hence, body weight may spur inflammation greater than red meat.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

'Cigarette-Style' Labels May Curb Meat Intake Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests