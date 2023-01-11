About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

High Metabolism Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on November 1, 2023 at 11:41 PM
High Metabolism Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

One of the initial stages in the progression of Alzheimers disease involves a heightened metabolic activity in a brain region known as the hippocampus, stated researchers published in Molecular Psychiatry. The discovery opens up for new potential methods of early intervention (1 Trusted Source
Mitochondrial hypermetabolism precedes impaired autophagy and synaptic disorganization in App knock-in Alzheimer mouse models

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease


Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
Advertisement


Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and strikes about 20,000 people in Sweden every year. Researchers now show that a metabolic increase in the mitochondria, the cellular power plants, is an early indicator of the disease.

The teams behind the study used mice that developed Alzheimer's disease pathology in a similar way to humans. The increase in metabolism in young mice was followed by synaptic changes caused by disruption to the cellular recycling system (a process known as autophagy), a finding that was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2016.

Metabolic Decline and Synaptic Degradation in Alzheimer's Brain

After a time, metabolism in the Alzheimer brain usually declines, which contributes to the degradation of synapses. This the researchers could also see in the older mice, which had had the disease for longer time.
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease

Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease


Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating disease.
Advertisement

"The disease starts to develop 20 years before the onset of symptoms, so it's important to detect it early - especially given the retardant medicines that are starting to arrive," says Per Nilsson, associate professor at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet. "Metabolic changes can be a diagnostic factor in this."

Maria Ankarcrona, professor at the same department continues:

"Interestingly, changes in metabolism can be seen before any of the characteristic insoluble plaques have accumulated in the brain. The different energy balance tallies with what we've seen in images of the Alzheimer brain, but we've now detected these changes at an earlier stage."

The study was conducted in close partnership between both researchers' groups, who analysed the part of the mouse brain called the hippocampus, a structure that plays an important part in short-term memory and that is affected early in the pathological process.

Applying the technique of RNA sequencing to see which genes are active in the cells of the hippocampus during different stages of the disease, the researchers discovered that one of the early stages of the disease is an increase in mitochondrial metabolism.

The researchers studied the changes that then appeared in the synapses between the brain's neurons using electron microscopy and other techniques, and found that vesicles called autophagosomes, whereby spent proteins are broken down and their components metabolized, had accumulated in the synapses, disrupting access to functioning proteins.

The researchers will now be studying the role of mitochondria and autophagy in the development of Alzheimer's disease in more detail - for example, in mice whose disease provides an even better model of the Alzheimer brain.

"These findings highlight the importance of retaining functional mitochondria and normal protein metabolism," says Dr. Nilsson. "Going forward, we'll be able to do tests on mice to see if new molecules that stabilize mitochondrial and autophagic function can retard the disease."

The study was financed by grants from the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Alzheimer's Foundation and the Swedish Brain Fund and through private donations. The researchers have declared no conflicts of interest.

Reference :
  1. Mitochondrial hypermetabolism precedes impaired autophagy and synaptic disorganization in App knock-in Alzheimer mouse models - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-023-02289-4)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator


Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer's disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer's disease.
Advertisement

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients


Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Galactosemia

Galactosemia

Galactosemia is one of many genetically inherited diseases and it affects one’s ability to process galactose. ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Resting Metabolic Rate

Resting Metabolic Rate

Understanding how metabolic process is regulated and what factors affect the same is crucial before adopting ...
Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the culprit ...

Latest Research News

Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns

Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns

The synthetic cream not only safeguards the skin from sun damage but is also non-toxic and becomes transparent when applied to the skin.
Adolescent Overthinking Linked to Brain Changes

Adolescent Overthinking Linked to Brain Changes

fMRI uncovers linked changes in adolescent brain connectivity due to overthinking as per a new study.
Can Eisai-Biogen's Drug for Alzheimer's Be an Actual Game-Changer?

Can Eisai-Biogen's Drug for Alzheimer's Be an Actual Game-Changer?

Newly formulated eisai-biogen's injectable wonder drug provides a promising path to halt Alzheimer's disease.
Nematodes Have Revulsion to Odor That Adds Years to Life

Nematodes Have Revulsion to Odor That Adds Years to Life

Researchers uncover the hidden protective power of nematode worm's keen sense of smell.
New Chapter for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

New Chapter for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

FDA approval of a novel anti-inflammatory drug provides a hopeful treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

High Metabolism Linked to Alzheimer's Disease Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests