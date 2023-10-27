About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Red Meat Intake Cause Inflammation?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM
Can Red Meat Intake Cause Inflammation?

Consumption of unprocessed and processed red meat (beef, hog, or lamb) was not directly correlated with any inflammatory indicators like C-reactive protein when body mass index (BMI) was taken into account. This suggests that elevated systemic inflammation may be caused more by body weight than by red meat.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index


The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
Advertisement


This new research was conducted by Wood and her team at USDA/ARS Children's Nutrition Research Center at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital and published their findings in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (1 Trusted Source
Untargeted metabolomic analysis investigating links between unprocessed red meat intake and markers of inflammation

Go to source).

Effects of Red Meat on Biomarkers of Inflammation

Inflammation is a risk factor for many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease (CVD), and the impact of diet on inflammation is an area of growing scientific interest. In particular, recommendations to limit red meat consumption are often based, in part, on old studies suggesting that red meat negatively affects inflammation - yet more recent studies have not supported this.

"The role of diet, including red meat, on inflammation and disease risk has not been adequately studied, which can lead to public health recommendations that are not based on strong evidence," said Dr. Alexis Wood, associate professor of pediatrics - nutrition at the USDA/ARS Children's Nutrition Research Center at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital. "Our team sought to take a closer look by using metabolite data in the blood, which can provide a more direct link between diet and health."
Red Meat - Myths and Facts

Red Meat - Myths and Facts


Here's good news for meat lovers - red meat can play a vital role in a healthy diet; just ensure that the meat is lean and the servings moderate.
Advertisement

Wood and her team analyzed cross-sectional data captured from approximately 4,000 older adults participating in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA).

Cross-sectional data is a useful source of evidence on how diet affects health; it uses data that is observed with free-living people, without attempting to influence their usual lifestyle.

In this way, it may be easier to take results from such studies and apply them to non-research settings. In addition to assessing participants' self-reported food intake and several biomarkers, researchers also measured an array of dietary intake metabolites in blood. Plasma metabolites can help capture the effects of dietary intake as food is processed, digested, and absorbed. 

Of particular interest was the lack of a link between red meat intake and C-reactive protein (CRP), the major inflammatory risk marker of chronic disease.

"Our analysis adds to the growing body of evidence that indicates the importance of measuring plasma markers, such as metabolites, to track diet and disease risk associations, versus relying on self-reported dietary intake alone," Wood said. "Our analysis does not support previous observational research associations linking red meat intake and inflammation."

Because observational studies cannot indicate cause and effect, randomized controlled trials (RCTs) where individuals are randomly assigned to consume a dietary factor of interest or not consume it, are needed as an additional line of evidence to adequately understand if red meat does not alter inflammation. Several RCTs have demonstrated that lean unprocessed beef can be enjoyed in heart-healthy dietary patterns.

Wood said, "Red meat is popular, accessible, and palatable - and its place in our diet has deep cultural roots. Given this, recommendations about reducing consumption should be supported by strong scientific evidence, which doesn't yet exist."

Reference :
  1. Untargeted metabolomic analysis investigating links between unprocessed red meat intake and markers of inflammation - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916523661167?via%3Dihub)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Inflammation

Inflammation


Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Gout and Diet

Gout and Diet

In gout excess of uric acid appears in the blood and its particles are deposited in joints as ...
Phimosis

Phimosis

Phimosis or tight foreskin is the inability to fully retract the foreskin over the glans penis due to a ...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Double-Edged Sword of High-Protein Nutrition

Double-Edged Sword of High-Protein Nutrition

New study establishes a link between a high-protein diet and resistance exercise on fat and glucose balance.
Higher Binge-Eating Risk in Gay and Bisexual Adolescents

Higher Binge-Eating Risk in Gay and Bisexual Adolescents

To address eating disorder risks in LGBTQ+ youth, healthcare must prioritize inclusivity and support for diverse sexual orientations and genders.
Interplay Between Nature's Prebiotics and Your Mind

Interplay Between Nature's Prebiotics and Your Mind

Research explores the effects of prebiotics on gut health and their positive effects on brain function.
How Healthy Are Calorie Restrictions On Muscle Strength & Aging?

How Healthy Are Calorie Restrictions On Muscle Strength & Aging?

Calorie restriction may increase muscle strength and suppress inflammatory genes, resulting in reduced inflammation and healthy aging.
Science's Solutions to Beat a Hangover

Science's Solutions to Beat a Hangover

New study shares scientific rescues from the post-party hangover blues after heavy alcohol consumption.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Can Red Meat Intake Cause Inflammation? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests