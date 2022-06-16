Drinking Sugary Drinks may Raise Liver Cancer Risk

Reducing sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might serve as a public health strategy to reduce the liver cancer burden, according to a study finding presented online at NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held June 14-16.



Which Is The Common Risk Factor For Liver Cancer?

. While risk factors such as chronic hepatitis infections, alcohol consumption, and diabetes are implicated in a majority of patients, approximately 40% of liver cancer cases are not explained by known risk factors. The researchers sought to find out if specific dietary factors could play a role.As we know regular consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages such as soda and fruit drinks has been linked with a variety of health problems. While sugar-sweetened beverage intake has fallen over the past several decades, it is still common; nearly two-thirds of White adults in the U.S. reported at least some sugar-sweetened beverage consumption on a given day in 2017-2018.