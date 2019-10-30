Chronic Skin Disease may Up Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, and Stress

‘Early aggressive treatment tailored specifically for patients with chronic inflammatory skin disorders might help to decrease itch at the earliest possible opportunity and prevent the development of mental health problems. ’

"There are already studies showing evidence of a correlation between itch and mental health problems in general, and in specific skin disorders, but there is a lack of a cross-sectional study across chronic skin diseases," explained lead investigator Florence J. Dalgard, MD, PhD, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Skåne University Hospital, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden.Part of a large European multicenter study conducted by the European Society for Dermatology and Psychiatry (ESDaP), the present study compared the psychological burden of disease and health-related quality of life between dermatological patients with itch and those without itch, as well as with healthy controls.Investigators collected data from dermatological clinics in 13 European countries on 3,530 patients with skin diseases and compared the results with more than 1,000 healthy controls. Patients completed questionnaires and were also examined clinically. Outcome measures included the presence, chronicity, and intensity of itch; the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale; sociodemographics; suicidal ideation, and stress, including negative life events; and economic difficulties.The prevalence of itch in dermatological conditions was nearly 90 percent in prurigo and related conditions; 86 percent in atopic dermatitis; 82 percent in hand eczema; 78 percent in other eczema; 76 percent in urticarial; and 70 percent in psoriasis.The prevalence of depression was 14 percent in patients with itch compared to 5.7 percent in patients without itch, six percent in controls with the itch, and three percent in controls without the itch. The prevalence of suicidal thoughts was 15.7 percent in patients with the itch, nine percent in patients without itch,18.6 percent in controls with the itch, and 8.6 percent in controls without the itch. The reported occurrence of stressful life events was higher in individuals with itch than in those without the itch. Patients with itch were also likely to experience more economic problems."Our research shows that itch has a high impact on the quality of life," commented Dr. Dalgard. "This study illustrates the burden of the symptom of itch and its multidimensional aspect. The management of patients with an itch should involve access to a multidisciplinary team when necessary, as is already the case in several European countries."The investigators also recommend preventive measures, such as psoriasis education programs or targeted web-based information. In many chronic inflammatory skin disorders, early aggressive treatment tailored specifically for the patient might help to reduce itch at the earliest possible opportunity and prevent the development of mental health problems. Existing anti-itch interventions should be implemented more frequently in the routine care of dermatological patients.Source: Eurekalert