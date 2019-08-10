medindia

How Allergens Get on Our Nerves: Atopic Dermatitis

by Iswarya on  October 8, 2019 at 11:59 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Atopic dermatitis affects the daily lives of nearly 20 percent of kids and up to 5 percent of adults. The condition can have a big impact on the quality of life of these patients, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Immunology.
How Allergens Get on Our Nerves: Atopic Dermatitis
How Allergens Get on Our Nerves: Atopic Dermatitis

Several studies have shown that genetic factors are involved in the development of this chronic inflammatory skin disease, and suggest that they result in impairment of the skin barrier. This enables the allergens present in the environment, from pollen to dust mites, to penetrate the dermis and stimulate the immune system, which reacts abnormally to this "threat" by triggering eczema.

Show Full Article


However, the mechanisms of hypersensitivity to allergens and immune system hyperactivity in patients with atopic dermatitis are not yet fully understood. Led by Inserm researcher Nicolas Gaudenzio, the young "IMMCEPTION" group studies the way in which the immune system interacts with sensory neurons to regulate inflammatory processes in atopic dermatitis.

In particular, the researchers have taken the lead from existing clinical data, which show that patients with this disease have numerous neuropeptides in their blood: chemical messengers that carry nerve messages, and whose level is correlated to disease severity.

The identification of these neuropeptides in the blood indicates the activation of the sensory neurons. These patients also have a number of enzymes in the blood, indicating the presence of mast cells. Mast cells are immune cells present in the skin that play an essential role in modulating inflammatory and allergic processes.

Based on these observations, Gaudenzio and his team decided to focus on the interaction between sensory neurons and mast cells, and have now published their findings in the scientific journal Nature Immunology.

The researchers studied animal models of atopic dermatitis. Under the skin of mice showing signs of inflammatory reactions, they observed mast cells and sensory neurons clustering together in "sensory neuroimmune units" not dissimilar in form to a bunch of grapes. "The mast cells and neurons cling together in the dermis. We don't yet understand the molecular interactions that bind them together, but we have quantified the distances between them, which are tiny," highlights Gaudenzio.

The researchers then showed that when the mice were exposed to dust mites, these "sensory neuroimmune units" were able to detect the presence of these allergens, triggering allergic inflammation.

In the longer term, this discovery could have practical therapeutic implications. "Until now, patients could be treated with biological treatments (biological therapy), but these obviously treat the disease further down the line, after flare-ups have occurred. We believe we have put our finger on a trigger mechanism and now want to continue our research to identify new molecules that could block interactions between mast cells and sensory neurons, and thus have a beneficial therapeutic effect for patients," explains the researcher.

To do so, the group will first need to characterize the molecular interactions within these units in more detail and analyze the role they play in modulating the immune system.

"One of the questions we are now going to try and answer is what these mast cell-sensory neuron units are for. They must represent a defense mechanism for the body since they are also found in healthy individuals. But it could be that they don't work properly in people who have atopic dermatitis--that's what we're trying to understand," concludes Gaudenzio.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Food Allergies Linked to Atopic Dermatitis in Pediatrics

Researchers have discovered that food allergies are associated with distinct abnormalities in seemingly-healthy skin in pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), a common skin disorder.

New Therapeutic Approach Discovered to Treat Atopic Dermatitis

Newly discovered therapeutic approach shows promise to treat skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis, reveals a new study.

Atopic Dermatitis Patients Experience Anxiety & Depression

Increased incidence of anxiety and depression was identified among US adults with atopic dermatitis when compared to those without.

Childhood Allergies

Childhood allergies are on the rise, may be potentially debilitating, may last lifelong, and require treatment under an experienced allergy specialist.

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis is a reaction of the skin in the form of skin rashes on coming into contact with certain irritants or allergens.

Spring Allergy

Being allergic to plant pollens during the spring season characterized by symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, itchy/watery eyes and nose.

More News on:

Spring AllergyChildhood AllergiesContact Dermatitis

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive