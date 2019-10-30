Use of feminine hygiene practices was associated with higher levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) exposure among reproductive-aged women in the United States, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Women's Health.

Feminine Hygiene Products can Expose Women to Dangerous, Volatile Organic Compounds

‘Feminine hygiene products that expose the vulvovaginal tissue to harmful volatile organic compounds should be avoided, especially during pregnancy.’

Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health and Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, states: "Based on the findings of this study, feminine hygiene products that expose the vulvovaginal tissue to harmful VOCs should be avoided, especially during pregnancy."



The researchers showed that black women used vaginal douching significantly more and had significantly higher whole blood concentrations of 1,4-dichlorobenzene (DCB). The use of feminine powder was significantly associated with higher blood concentrations of ethylbenzene. These products may be a direct source of VOC exposure, or they may be related to other activities that increase exposure.

Source: Eurekalert

The article entitled "Exposure to Volatile Organic Compounds and Use of Feminine Hygiene Products among Reproductive-Aged Women in the United States" was coauthored by Ning Ding, MPH, Stuart Batterman, Ph.D., and Sung Kyun Park, ScD, School of Public Health and College of Engineering, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Feminine hygiene products also included tampons, sanitary napkins, sprays, wipes, and other products.