Children’s Products may Contain Harmful PFAS

PFAS in Children's Products

But few studies have looked at potential PFAS exposures among kids and teens from the products they interact with.So, Laurel Schaider and colleagues wanted to see whether these compounds were present in apparel, bedding and furnishings that are marketed to children or expected to be used by them.The team's data revealed that 54 of the 93 items surveyed contained fluorine, an indicator of PFAS. Of the fluorine-containing products, 18 had measurable levels of at least one PFAS.A total of 19 had precursor compounds that can be transformed into highly stable perfluoroalkyl acids when oxidized in the environment or the human body.PFAS and their precursors were only found in items specifically labeled with trademarks for water- or stain-resistance, or that used similar wording, such as "waterproof", "stainproof" or "leak-proof." Some of these products also had green certifications or claimed to be nontoxic.The team explains that these results were not surprising because many certification processes don't include a check for PFAS, or they have higher acceptable limits than the levels found in this study.Overall, products marketed toward young consumers as water- or stain-resistant could contain PFAS, which the researchers say represents a nonessential use of these substances. They suggest that these substances be removed to protect children's health.The authors acknowledge funding from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institutes of Health and Silent Spring Institute.Source: Eurekalert