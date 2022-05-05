About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Bharat Biotech Gets Approval for Covaxin Booster Trials for 2-18 Age Group

by Hannah Joy on May 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Bharat Biotech Gets Approval for Covaxin Booster Trials for 2-18 Age Group

Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, has got the approval to conduct Covaxin booster trials for population below 18.

According to a source, Bharat Biotech has sought approval from apex drug regulator Drug Controller General of India to conduct a Phase 2/3 study of Covaxin as a booster dose for the 2 to 18 years population.

Solar-powered Fridges to Safeguard COVID Vaccines
Solar-powered Fridges to Safeguard COVID Vaccines
 A solar energy-run refrigerator that can be used to safeguard and prevent wastage of COVID-19 vaccines and life-saving drugs has been developed.
Advertisement


The study is likely to be conducted at six placed which also includes AIIMS Delhi and Patna, the source said.

Under the national vaccination drive, vaccines Covaxin and Covishield are being administered as precaution doses to above 18 plus population.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and for above 60 from January 10 this year. Later, all those aged above 18 were also included.
India: COVID Vaccines Administered Cross 165 Crore Mark
India: COVID Vaccines Administered Cross 165 Crore Mark
 In India in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.04 crore, as per the health ministry report. This has been achieved through 180,50,126 sessions.
Advertisement

As per the Health Ministry report on Wednesday evening, so far 2,88,62,660 precaution doses have been administered among the eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 189.60 crore with over 12 lakh doses being administered by Wednesday evening as per the ministry report.



Source: IANS
Do People Have Faith in Covid Vaccines?
Do People Have Faith in Covid Vaccines?
 In India, over 71 percent of the population has expressed faith in effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccination drives undertaken to arrest the surge.
Advertisement

COVID Vaccines Of China Could be Ready by November
COVID Vaccines Of China Could be Ready by November
 The general population in China may start getting access to the locally prepared COVID-19 vaccines from November or December.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Find a Doctor Hearing Loss Calculator Indian Medical Journals Sanatogen Find a Hospital Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close