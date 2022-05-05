Bharat Biotech Gets Approval for Covaxin Booster Trials for 2-18 Age Group

Advertisement

Under the national vaccination drive, vaccines Covaxin and Covishield are being administered as precaution doses to above 18 plus population.India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and for above 60 from January 10 this year. Later, all those aged above 18 were also included.As per the Health Ministry report on Wednesday evening, so far 2,88,62,660 precaution doses have been administered among the eligible beneficiaries.Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 189.60 crore with over 12 lakh doses being administered by Wednesday evening as per the ministry report.Source: IANS