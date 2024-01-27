Cerebellum's Unseen Role in Brain Connectivity

Cerebellum plays a more significant role in influencing dopamine neurons than previously recognized, elucidating a mysterious pathway connecting the basal ganglia's reward center to the cerebellum, crucial for habit formation, as per a study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The cerebellum directly modulates the substantia nigra dopaminergic activity
Go to source). Researchers say the connection between the two regions potentially changes our fundamental view of how the brain processes voluntary movements and conditioned learning and may lend fresh insight into the neural mechanisms underlying addiction and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s.
Cerebellum's Surprising Role in Dopamine Neuron Dynamics“We are exploring a direct communication between two major components of our brain’s movement system, which is absent from neuroscience textbooks. These systems are traditionally thought to function independently,” said Farzan Nadim, chair of NJIT’s Department of Biological Sciences, whose research in collaboration with the Khodakhah lab at Albert Einstein College of Medicine is being funded by the National Institutes of Health.
‘Cutting-edge research findings highlight the cerebellum's underestimated impact on dopamine neurons, unveiling a critical pathway connecting the basal ganglia's reward center, essential for habit formation. #habits #cerebellum #dopamineneurons #habitformation #motorlearning #brain ’“This pathway is physiologically functional and potentially affects our behaviors every day.”
Tweet it Now
While both subcortical structures have long been known for their separate roles in coordinating movement through the cerebral cortex, they are also critical to both conditioned and error-correction learning.
The basal ganglia, a group of midbrain nuclei that Nadim describes as the “brain’s go-no-go system” for determining whether we initiate or suppress movement, is also involved in reward-based learning of behavior triggered by the release of dopamine.
“It’s the learning system that promotes motivated behavior, like studying for a good grade. It’s also hijacked in cases of addiction,” said Nadim, co-author of the study. “On the other hand, every behavior that we learn — whether it’s to hit a baseball or play the violin — this motor learning is happening in your cerebellum at the back of the brain. It’s your brain’s optimization machine.”
However, the team’s latest research suggests the cerebellum could be involved in both.
Basal Ganglia-Cerebellum DynamicsIn their study, Nadim and collaborators say they have reported the first direct evidence that the two systems are intertwined — showing the cerebellum modulates basal ganglia dopamine levels that influence movement initiation, vigor of movement, and reward processing.
Advertisement
However, the team’s findings so far could have research implications for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, which is associated with the death of dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra.
Advertisement
“The cerebellum’s location at the back of the brain makes it a much easier target for novel therapeutic techniques, such as non-invasive transmagnetic or direct-current stimulation.
“Since we’ve shown the cerebellum is directly exciting dopamine neurons in the substantia nigra, we might now use mouse models for Parkinson’s to explore such techniques to see if that jumpstarts activity of these neurons and relieves symptoms of the disease.”
Reference:
- The cerebellum directly modulates the substantia nigra dopaminergic activity - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-023-01560-9)
Source-Eurekalert