Neural connections between the brain's reward and social preference behavior and cerebellum have been observed in this study. Cerebellum activity have been found to contribute to this type of behavior.

Social Behaviors Could Be Influenced By Cerebellum Activity: Study

NIH-funded study sheds new light on brain circuits related to effective and social dysfunction.A new study in rodents has shown that the brain's cerebellum--known to play a role in motor coordination--also helps control the brain's reward circuitry. Researchers found a direct neural connection from the cerebellum to the ventral tegmental area (VTA) of the brain, which is an area long known to be involved in reward processing and encoding. These findings, published in Science, demonstrate for the first time that. The research was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), part of the National Institutes of Health.," said Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., director of NIMH. "."The cerebellum plays a well-recognized role in the coordination and regulation of motor activity. However, research has also suggested that this brain area contributes to a host of non-motor functions.These earlier findings led Kamran Khodakhah, Ph.D., of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, and colleagues to wonder if there was. To examine this, the researchers used a technique called optogenetics, in which the neurons of animals are genetically modified, so they can be controlled using pulses of light. The researchers used this technique in mice, activating neurons in the cerebellum which connected to the VTA. The researchers found thatTogether, the findings suggest that activation of the cerebellar projections to the VTA is rewarding for mice and that the cerebellum plays a role in reward-related behaviors.To examine whether the inputs from the cerebellum into the VTA impacted social behaviors, the researchers tested mice using a three-chamber social task in which the mice could choose to spend time in a chamber with another mouse (the social chamber), in an empty central chamber, or in a chamber containing a non-social object., findings which indicate that inputs from the cerebellum into the VTA are necessary for social preference behavior in mice.. Although there is much left to explore, the identification of this direct neural pathway may help explain the role of this circuit in disorders that involve reward-related and social-processing systems, such as addiction, autism, and schizophrenia, and may point to future targets for intervention and symptom management."The role of cerebellar circuitry in mental-health relevant behaviors is an understudied area, one in which we have just begun to see increased interest, said Janine Simmons, M.D., Ph.D., chief of the NIMH Social and Affective Neuroscience Program. "We are always excited to see innovation of this type in the behavioral neurosciences, and these results demonstrate how much remains to be learned."In future studies, the researchers plan to test whether the cerebellum-VTA pathway can be manipulated, using drugs or optogenetics, to treat addiction and prevent relapse after treatment."Cerebellar abnormalities are also linked to a number of other mental disorders such as schizophrenia," said Dr. Khodakhah. "We want to find out whether this pathway also plays a role in those disorders."Source: Eurekalert