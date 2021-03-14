by Karishma Abhishek on  March 14, 2021 at 7:08 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cat Models Hold Potential To Treat Chronic Kidney Disease
Cats with chronic kidney disease could someday help inform treatment for humans as per The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), a study published online by Frontiers in Veterinary Science in the Veterinary Regenerative Medicine platform.

Chronic kidney disease is a condition affecting 37 million people in the US (as per Centers for Disease Control), in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood as normal. This may progress to end-stage kidney failure, which is fatal without dialysis or a kidney transplant.

About 58 million cats in the United States are estimated to suffer from chronic kidney disease thereby affecting 30-50% of cats age 15 years or older, according to the The American Veterinary Medical Association.


A common final pathway for kidney disease in both animals and humans is the fibrosis or scarring that occurs as a result of the disease. For cats, end-stage kidney disease has no effective cure. The study team thereby sets out to test the effects of a cell-derived molecular therapy to treat kidney fibrosis in cats.

Regenerative therapies using stem cells and vascular fractions have been tested, but the collection of cells or cell fractions is expensive, time-consuming, and requires advanced cell processing capabilities not available in most veterinary general practices.

Alternatively, "The use of cell-based molecules to treat kidney fibrosis may be a promising approach. Current treatments include pharmaceutical therapies and dietary management to slow disease progression and increase longevity, and alternatives are needed," says lead author Julie Bennington, DVM, a WFIRM research fellow and Ph.D. candidate.

Cell-Based Molecules in Chronic Kidney Disease

Recombinant human CXCL12 - a cell-signaling chemokine is commercially available, inexpensive, that is shown to reduce fibrosis in rodent models of chronic kidney disease. Thus the scientists utilized this CXCL12, which is produced by cells and stimulates tissue regeneration to test the safety, feasibility, and efficacy of ultrasound-guided intra-renal CXCL12 injection in cats with chronic kidney fibrosis.

It is the first study in the preclinical cat model, and, then in a pilot study in cats that may have early kidney disease.

"Results of these studies together show that intra-renal injection of CXCL12 may be a potential new therapy to treat early kidney disease in cats with a capability for widespread use. Further clinical evaluations are needed", says co-author Koudy Williams, DVM, also of WFIRM.

This study is a good example of how a condition like chronic kidney disease (common to both dogs and cats), can help potentially to apply its aspects to the human disease in humans. The team is further preparing to set up a clinical pilot study in the US.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Acute Renal Failure
Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.
READ MORE
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.
READ MORE
Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity
Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.
READ MORE
Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?
Learn more about the risks for kidney stones ("nephrolithiasis") after weight loss ("bariatric") surgery.
READ MORE
Glomerulonephritis
Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

GlomerulonephritisUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisKidney Biopsy