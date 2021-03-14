by Karishma Abhishek on  March 14, 2021 at 7:08 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Heart Survivors Regain Their Quality Of Life Via Meditation
Quality of life can be improved in heart attack patients along with the reduction in fear of activity with the aid of an eight-week program of mindfulness meditation, as per research at ESC Acute Cardiovascular Care 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1

"A heart attack is a serious life-threatening event and survivors can suffer from low quality of life. One reason is a fear of movement, called kinesiophobia, which limits daily activity due to concerns of another heart attack." "Mindfulness refers to the mental state achieved by focusing awareness on the present moment, including thoughts, feelings, and physical sensations. It has drawn increasing attention to treating chronic conditions such as high blood pressure. Our study examined its effect on fatigue, kinesiophobia, and quality of life after an acute myocardial infarction", says study author Dr. Canan Karadas of Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey.

The study team randomly enrolled 56 patients with an average age of 55 years and a history of heart attack for a mindfulness or control group for eight weeks. One 15-minute individual education session on the structure and function of the heart, the coronary arteries, and diseases of the heart was attended by the control group.


Whereas patients assigned to the mindfulness intervention underwent a 15-minute individual session on the description of the technique followed by 15 minutes of supervised practice. During the session the patients were asked to sit comfortably on a chair with their backs straight and eyes closed. They were then instructed to breathe deeply - inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth using the diaphragm - and focus on their breathing and the present moment.

Meditation for Heart Attack Survivors

To evaluate compliance with the study protocol and promote motivation for meditation, the participants received a recording of the instructions via WhatsApp along with daily reminders (text messages or phone calls) to repeat the 15-minute session every day at home in a quiet room.

Assessment tools such as the Piper Fatigue Scale for fatigue measurement, Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia Heart questionnaire, and MacNew Heart Disease Health-Related Quality of Life questionnaire were utilized to evaluate daily function overall physically, emotionally, and socially at baseline and weeks - four, eight, and twelve.

No differences were reported at the baseline in the three variables between the intervention and control groups. However patients in the mindfulness group had less fear of movement compared to the control group four weeks and it was sustained at 8th and 12th week too.

This revealed that the patients in the mindfulness group experienced overall better quality of life as compared to the control group. The changes seemed to improve better in emotional function in the 12th week. Measurements of fatigue did not vary between the two groups at any time point.

"Our study shows that mindfulness can reduce the fear of movement and improve quality of life in heart attack survivors, with effects extending beyond the completion of the intervention. One explanation may be that meditation replaces catastrophic thinking with positive thoughts, making patients feel less emotionally and physically vulnerable. The findings suggest that mindfulness may be considered in the rehabilitation of patients after a heart attack. These results are very encouraging but more studies are needed to confirm our findings", says Dr. Canan Karadas.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...
READ MORE
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Broken Heart Syndrome
Broken heart syndrome is short-term failure of the heart muscles caused by stress, war, or surgery. Balloon-shaped ventricle is a characteristic symptom.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.
READ MORE
Simple Ways to Stay Fit
Have breakfast like a king and dinner like a pauper -follow simple dietary principles to keep fit and avoid illness. Good health is intrinsically related to a healthy diet.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

HeartBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyHealthy HeartMeditation: Just For The Mind?StatinsSeven Chakras and Our HealthMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisHealthy LivingSimple Ways to Stay Fit