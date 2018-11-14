medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medico Legal News

Cannabis Might Get Legalized in Thailand for Medical Use

by Rishika Gupta on  November 14, 2018 at 9:34 PM Medico Legal News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Narcotics laws may be reformed in Thailand. The government might legalize the use of cannabis for medical purpose only.

The Thai government on Tuesday approved a reform to legalize the medicinal use of cannabis, which would make it the first Southeast Asian country to do so.
Cannabis Might Get Legalized in Thailand for Medical Use
Cannabis Might Get Legalized in Thailand for Medical Use

The government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said that the proposal to reform its narcotics laws would be presented to the Parliament, Efe news reported.

The proposal also included the legalization of the medicinal use of kratom, a tree in Southeast Asia whose leaves are used as a stimulant, analgesic and narcotic.

In a statement, the government underlined the need to update its narcotics laws as an increasing number of countries worldwide had started to accept the legitimate medicinal benefits of cannabis.

Thailand outlawed the drug in 1935, and its possession or transportation of up to 10 kg is punishable by a maximum of five years of imprisonment, whereas anything above 10 kg can result in up to 15 years in jail.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

To Reduce Chronic Pain: Small Amount of Cannabis can Be Used Without Getting 'high'

Low Dose of cannabidiol containing Cannabis can effectively treat Chronic pain without increasing the risk of addiction, finds a new study.

Memory Problems -A Risk With Teens Using Cannabis: Study

Memory problems come with Teen cannabis use, finds a new study. Beyond some intoxicating effects, alcohol and cannabis misuse has been associated with impairments in learning, memory, attention, and decision-making, as well as with lower academic ...

Response to Cannabis Varies Greatly Between Men and Women

Men and women have very different responses to Cannabis, finds a new study. It was seen that where men are prone to try more drugs, women, on the other hand, develop a drug habit must faster after the first hit.

Cannabis Exposure Before Birth can Affect Social Skills of Baby Boys

Baby boys born to cannabis using mothers may have social skill issues when they grow up, finds a new study.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Marijuana 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Eat more potassium rich foods and lower your risk for high blood pressure and kidney stones. ...

 Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Wet dreams or nightfall is the involuntary ejaculation occurring during sleep. It is fairly common ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive