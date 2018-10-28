Response to Cannabis Varies Greatly Between Men and Women

Font : A- A+



Why Does cannabis affect men and women differently? Hormones could be the reason behind it, finds a new study.



The brain studies showed that sex differences in response to cannabis are not just socio-cultural, but biological too.

Response to Cannabis Varies Greatly Between Men and Women



The findings showed that men are up to four times more likely to try cannabis and use higher doses, more frequently.



‘It has been found that both men and women differ not only in the prevalence and frequency of cannabis use but also in the vulnerability to develop cannabis use disorder. Women were found to be more vulnerable, at a neurochemical level, in developing an addiction to cannabis. ’ "Male sex steroids increase risk-taking behavior and suppress the brain's reward system which could explain why males are more likely to try drugs including cannabis," said Liana Fattore, Senior Researcher at the National Research Council of Italy.



"This is true for both natural male sex steroids like testosterone and synthetic steroids like nandrolone."



But despite lower average cannabis use, women go from first hit to habit faster than men.



In fact, men and women differ not only in the prevalence and frequency of cannabis use, pattern and reasons for use but also in the vulnerability to develop cannabis use disorder.



"Females seem to be more vulnerable, at a neurochemical level, in developing an addiction to cannabis," Fattore explained, in the paper published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.



"As a result, the interactions between the endocannabinoid system and the brain level of dopamine -- the neurotransmitter of "pleasure" and "reward" are sex-dependent."



The inconsistency of conditions in these studies greatly complicates interpretation of an already complex role of sex hormones in the endocannabinoid system and cannabinoid sensitivity.



However, the human data so far is consistent with the idea that oestradiol regulates the female response to cannabinoids.



As in animals, human males and females are diverse in their genetic and hormonally driven, and they process information differently, perceive emotions in different ways and are differently vulnerable to develop a drug addiction.



"Blood levels of enzymes which break down cannabinoids fluctuate across the human menstrual cycle, and imaging studies show that brain levels of cannabinoid receptors increase with aging in females -- mirroring in each case changes in oestradiol levels," Fattore said.



Source: IANS The findings showed that men are up to four times more likely to try cannabis and use higher doses, more frequently.," said Liana Fattore, Senior Researcher at the National Research Council of Italy."This is true for both natural male sex steroids like testosterone and synthetic steroids like nandrolone."In fact, men and women differ not only in the prevalence and frequency of cannabis use, pattern and reasons for use but also in the vulnerability to develop cannabis use disorder."Females seem to be more vulnerable, at a neurochemical level, in developing an addiction to cannabis," Fattore explained, in the paper published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience."As a result, the interactions between the endocannabinoid system and the brain level of dopamine -- the neurotransmitter of "pleasure" and "reward" are sex-dependent."The inconsistency of conditions in these studies greatly complicates interpretation of an already complex role of sex hormones in the endocannabinoid system and cannabinoid sensitivity.However, the human data so far is consistent with the idea that oestradiol regulates the female response to cannabinoids.As in animals, human males and females are diverse in their genetic and hormonally driven, and they process information differently, perceive emotions in different ways and are differently vulnerable to develop a drug addiction."Blood levels of enzymes which break down cannabinoids fluctuate across the human menstrual cycle, and imaging studies show that brain levels of cannabinoid receptors increase with aging in females -- mirroring in each case changes in oestradiol levels," Fattore said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: