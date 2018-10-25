medindia
To Reduce Chronic Pain: Small Amount of Cannabis can Be Used Without Getting 'high'

by Rishika Gupta on  October 25, 2018 at 6:10 PM Research News
The exact dosage of CBD with which analgesic and antianxiety properties can be utilized to treat chronic pain without the risk of addiction have been found in this study. The findings of this study are published in the PAIN Journal.
To Reduce Chronic Pain: Small Amount of Cannabis can Be Used Without Getting 'high'

In the wake of cannabis legalization, a team of scientists at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and McGill University have delivered encouraging news for chronic pain sufferers by pinpointing the effective dose of marijuana plant extract cannabidiol (CBD) for safe pain relief without the typical "high" or euphoria produced by the THC. The findings of their study have been published in the journal PAIN (The Journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain).

Cannabis indica and sativa are the two main cannabis strains that produce the pharmacological principles known as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

Dr. Gabriella Gobbi's team demonstrated that CBD does not act on the CB1 cannabinoid receptors like THC but through the mechanism that binds specific receptors involved in anxiety (serotonin 5-HT1A) and pain (vanilloid TRPV1).

Researchers were able to extrapolate the exact dosage of CBD displaying analgesic and antianxiety properties without the risk of addiction and euphoria classically produced by the THC.

"We found in animal models of chronic pain that low doses of CBD administered for seven days alleviate both pain and anxiety, two symptoms often associated in neuropathic or chronic pain," says first author of the study Danilo De Gregorio, a post-doctoral fellow at McGill University in Dr. Gobbi's laboratory.

Lead author Dr. Gobbi, a researcher in the Brain Repair and Integrative Neuroscience (BRaIN) Program of the RI-MUHC, sees this as advancement for the evidence-based application of cannabis in medicine with CBD offering a safe alternative to THC and opioids for chronic pain, such as back pain, sciatica, diabetic, cancer and post-trauma pain.

"Our findings elucidate the mechanism of action of CBD and show that it can be used as medicine without the dangerous side effects of the THC," says Dr. Gobbi, who is also Professor of Psychiatry at the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University and staff psychiatrist at the MUHC. "This research is a new advancement for an evidence-based application of cannabis in medicine."

Despite widespread public usage, little clinical studies exist on CBD, which became legal in Canada on October 17, 2018, following the passage of Canada's Cannabis Act.

"There is some data showing that CBD provides pain relief for humans, but more robust clinical trials are needed," says Dr. Gobbi, a recent grant recipient for her study of the pharmacological effects of CBD.

Source: Eurekalert

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Meditation, Mindful Breathing Can Help Patients Manage Chronic Pain

Meditation, Mindful Breathing Can Help Patients Manage Chronic Pain

Complementary practices like meditation and mindful breathing can help patients manage chronic pain and also reduced the need for medication such as opioids in some cases.

Novel Pain-Sensing Brain Network Linked to Chronic Pain in Parkinson's Disease: Study

Novel Pain-Sensing Brain Network Linked to Chronic Pain in Parkinson's Disease: Study

Subthalamic nucleus is a likely target for pain relief in Parkinson's disease (PD), finds a new study

Common Painkiller Ineffective for Chronic Pain After Traumatic Nerve Injury: Study

Common Painkiller Ineffective for Chronic Pain After Traumatic Nerve Injury: Study

Pregabalin, common painkiller is ineffective in managing the long-term pain for traumatic injury but it may provide relief for patients who experience pain after surgery.

Women Veterans More Likely to Use Yoga and Acupuncture to Manage Chronic Pain

Women Veterans More Likely to Use Yoga and Acupuncture to Manage Chronic Pain

Women more likely than men to use alternative pain therapies to treat chronic pain finds a new study.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Marijuana

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

