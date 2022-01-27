About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cannabis and Alcohol Combo — Detrimental to Driving

by Karishma Abhishek on January 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Cannabis and Alcohol Combo — Detrimental to Driving

Driving can be particularly dangerous for combined users of cannabis and alcohol as per a study at the Society for the study of Addiction, published in the scientific journal Addiction.

This meta-analysis merged the findings of 57 studies representing about 1,725 participants. The analysis found that cannabis and alcohol use on their own produce different types of poor driving. The effects are additive when the two substances are used together.

Advertisement


The effects of cannabis on driving performance were similar to those of low blood alcohol concentrations.

Cannabis use on its own reduces lateral control of the vehicle (the ability to stay in the lane) even though drivers under the influence of cannabis slow their driving speed, possibly in an attempt to compensate for their impaired state.
Advertisement

In contrast, alcohol use on its increases driving speed, which may indicate that drivers under the influence of alcohol lack awareness of their impaired state.

Alcohol also affects a greater number of driving performance indicators relative to cannabis, including increased crashes, lateral position variability, lane excursions, speed, and speed variability, as well as reduced hazard response time.

The combination of both drugs generally impairs the ability to maintain lane position more than either substance taken on its own. The study found no evidence that the two drugs counteract each other on speed.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Omicron Infections Help Eliminate Other Variants of Concern

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox 

Recommended Reading
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy .....
IDs Strategies to Help Recovering Alcoholics Discovered
IDs Strategies to Help Recovering Alcoholics Discovered
Six strategies that recovering alcoholics use to negotiate social situations and remain sober have ....
Is Alcohol Really Good for Health?
Is Alcohol Really Good for Health?
The majority of alcohol abstainers have alcohol or drug problems, risky alcohol consumption, daily ....
Marijuana
Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive .....
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you....
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world....
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease....
Alcoholism
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and ...
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensa...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Drug Detox
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less ...
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alco...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)