About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Omicron Infections Help Eliminate Other Variants of Concern

by Karishma Abhishek on January 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Omicron Infections Help Eliminate Other Variants of Concern

Immune response induced by the Omicron variant could effectively help neutralise the Delta variant, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study.

This may reduce the chances of re-infection with the Delta variant, thereby displacing this variant as the dominant strain.

Advertisement


The study analyzed the IgG and neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) against B.1, Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omicron variants with the sera of individuals infected with the Omicron variant (B.1.1529 and BA.1).

This emphasizes the need for an Omicron-specific vaccine strategy, said the study.

"The GMTs of neutralising antibodies of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 breakthrough individuals showed significant fold-reductions compared to B.1 against Alpha (3.23), Beta (2.38), Delta (3.23) and Omicron (4.31) variants respectively. Similarly, BNT162b2 mRNA breakthrough individuals demonstrated significant fold-reduction in GMTs of 1.52 and 7.41 for Delta and Omicron respectively," it said.
Advertisement

However, the study has a limitation of lesser participants in the unvaccinated group and the shorter window period post-infection. "This could be the important reason for the low immune response specifically in the unvaccinated individuals against Omicron," it said.

The study was conducted on 39 Omicron-infected individuals, of which 25 had taken both the doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, eight people had taken the double dose of Pfizer jab, while six were unvaccinated. Of the 39, 28 were foreign returnees, and the rest their high-risk contacts.

"Our study demonstrated substantial immune response in the individuals infected with Omicron. The neutralising antibodies could effectively neutralise the Omicron and other variants of concern (VOCs), including the most prevalent Delta variant," the study stated.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Can COVID-19 Result in Vision Loss?
Cannabis and Alcohol Combo — Detrimental to Driving >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines are chemical signaling molecules produced by immune cells of our body and help cells in .....
Learn How Lung's Immune Cells Develop
Learn How Lung's Immune Cells Develop
Development of lung's immune cells after birth has been revealed by a study that may further help .....
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of ......
Booster Dose of MRNA Vaccine for Immune Protection Against Omicron
Booster Dose of MRNA Vaccine for Immune Protection Against Omicron
Booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine could provide immunity against the Omicron ......
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)