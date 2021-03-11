About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

IDs Strategies to Help Recovering Alcoholics Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on November 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM
Font : A-A+

IDs Strategies to Help Recovering Alcoholics Discovered

Six strategies that recovering alcoholics use to negotiate social situations and remain sober have been discovered by scientists.

"There is a stigma in the United States associated with not drinking socially," says Lynsey Romo, corresponding author of the study and an associate professor of communication at North Carolina State University. "There is also a stigma associated with problem drinking. We did this study because we wanted to understand how people negotiate this double-stigma socially in order to stay sober.

Advertisement


"There really is no clear guidance for people in recovery on how to deal with stigmas associated with drinking and alcohol abuse, and a lot of people in recovery grapple with shame and other issues associated with these stigmas. We're optimistic that outlining these strategies can serve as something of a tool kit for helping people in recovery navigate these issues."

For the study, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 22 U.S. adults who have been sober for at least 10 years.

The researchers identified six strategies for managing stigma. Specifically, the researchers found that the strategies study participants chose depended both on whether they believed there was a societal stigma against alcoholism and whether they felt such a stigma applied to them. In other words, did they feel society was judging them? And did they feel ashamed about being alcoholics, even though they were in recovery?
Advertisement

The six strategies were:

Accepting the stigma: In this strategy, participants felt there was a societal stigma and that it applied to them, essentially incorporating the stigma into their identity. Coping behaviors here might include using self-deprecating humor about the subject.

Evading responsibility for the stigma: This strategy involved participants accepting that the stigma applied to them, but minimizing their personal responsibility. That means, for example, blaming it on hereditary factors or other factors beyond their control.

Reducing offensiveness of stigma: This involved accepting that a stigma applied to them, but focusing on the value and importance of recovery, as well as how they have changed for the better since entering recovery.

Avoiding the stigma: In this strategy, participants accepted that the public stigmatizes alcoholism, but did not think the stigma applied to them. This distances the individual from the stigma because they don't identify with the label of alcoholism.

Denying the stigma: This strategy challenges both the public understanding of stigma and whether it applies to them. Essentially, participants utilizing this strategy believe that nobody is perfect and other people don't have the right to judge them. They also focus on the fact that they're in recovery, which is an accomplishment in itself.

Ignoring/displaying the stigma: This strategy also challenges both the public understanding of stigma and whether it applies to them. Participants using this strategy are open about their experiences and engage in advocacy to educate others and combat stereotypes about alcoholism and recovery. v This study is part of a larger body of work that makes clear alcoholism is still stigmatized in society. And other research suggests that the more people buy into these stigmas, the more likely they are to struggle with relapses.

"It's also important to note that the way recovering alcoholics view themselves and the stigmas related to drinking and alcoholism are not fixed - they will shift over time as people go through the process of recovery. That means that the strategies are also not fixed. In fact, people often adopt more than one strategy at a time."

The paper, "How People in Recovery Manage the Stigma of Being an Alcoholic," appears in the journal Health Communication. The paper was co-authored by Mary Obiol, an undergraduate researcher at NC State.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Insomnia: Risk Factor for Brain Bleeds

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
'One Day at a Time' Approach for Recovering Alcoholics
'One Day at a Time' Approach for Recovering Alcoholics
Brain study by Yale university researchers reveal why the 'one day at a time' approach for ......
Alcoholism
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and ...
Quiz on Alcohol
Quiz on Alcohol
Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think ....
Types of Alcohol
Types of Alcohol
Information about the different types of alcoholic beverages, its production and tips on serving ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close