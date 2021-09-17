Cancer Resistance Seeks Better Targeted Treatments

Mechanism behind the formation of resistance to cancer therapy in BRAF-mutated brain tumors is explored by the scientists at the University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.



Certain brain tumors like gliomas have a specific mutation called BRAF mutation, most commonly seen in children and young adults. It was found that this rare mutation conventionally developed resistance to its targeted therapies.

‘Mechanism behind the formation of resistance to cancer therapy in BRAF-mutated brain tumors is explored by the scientists that would help formulate better-targeted treatments. ’