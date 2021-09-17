Congenital Zika Syndrome can be Tracked by Neurological Assessment

Zika Virus (ZIKV) hampers the neurological development of the children who were affected with the virus in utero (congenitally), causing congenital Zika syndrome (CZS).



These children have a range of neurodevelopmental profiles such as microcephaly, and central nervous system malformations at the age of two, that can be tracked using a routine neurological assessment, as per a study "Heterogeneous development of children with congenital Zika syndrome-associated microcephaly" at The Federal University of Bahia, Brazil, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Advertisement

‘Congenital Zika syndrome (CZS) exhibits a range of neurodevelopmental issues such as microcephaly, and central nervous system malformations in congenitally affected children, at the age of two. These can now be tracked using a routine neurological assessment. ’