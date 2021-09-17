About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Education Program Maintains Healthy Behaviors in Young Adults With Cognitive Impairment

by Karishma Abhishek on September 17, 2021 at 7:09 AM

Education Program Maintains Healthy Behaviors in Young Adults With Cognitive Impairment
Young adults with cognitive impairment as seen with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID) may have challenges in adhering to a diet and exercise program to manage health.

Moreover, these individuals are at a higher risk of being overweight or obese and may even face higher levels of health risks for cardiovascular disease, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal problems, and Type 2 diabetes.
Advertisement


However, implementing nutrition and exercise instructional program that supports healthy behaviors may help these young populations to lose or maintain their weight as per a pilot study at the University of Cincinnati, published in the journal Advances in Neurodevelopmental Disorders.

Education Program and Healthy Behavior

"It was a wonderful experience to work with the young adults and see them be empowered to select their health goals," says the study's lead author Laura Nabors, Ph.D., a professor in UC's School of Human Services in the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services.
Advertisement

The study validated its result in 17 participants and guardians through regular lessons focused on MyPlate (the U.S. Department of Agriculture's revised version of the food pyramid), portion sizes, vitamins and minerals in foods, and learning to eat less of unhealthy food.

The exercise lessons covered the important aspects of exercise, introduction to different types of exercise, and knowledge about how exercise benefits the body.

"Making changes to be healthier is a challenge for anyone, but with a little encouragement, they would eventually complete their goals," says study co-author Abby Overstreet.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Cancer Resistance Seeks Better Targeted Treatments

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Lower Respiratory Tract Infections Linked to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Children
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Type 2 Diabetes can be Controlled by Unripen Green Jackfruit Flour
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Aging with Intellectual Disability Affects Physical and Mental Health
Aging with Intellectual Disability Affects Physical and Mental Health
The ageing of people who have intellectual disability is affecting the physical and mental health .....
Role of Protein in Intellectual Disability Identified
Role of Protein in Intellectual Disability Identified
The increased and decreased function of the protein HUWE1 affects the neural circuit function and .....
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl ......
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close