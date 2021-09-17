Education Program Maintains Healthy Behaviors in Young Adults With Cognitive Impairment

Young adults with cognitive impairment as seen with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID) may have challenges in adhering to a diet and exercise program to manage health.
Moreover, these individuals are at a higher risk of being overweight or obese and may even face higher levels of health risks for cardiovascular disease, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal problems, and Type 2 diabetes.
‘Implementing a program to educate and support healthy behaviors may help young adults with cognitive impairment (as seen with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID)) to lose or maintain their weight for proper health. ’
However, implementing nutrition and exercise instructional program that supports healthy behaviors may help these young populations to lose or maintain their weight as per a pilot study at the University of Cincinnati, published in the journal Advances in Neurodevelopmental Disorders.
Education Program and Healthy Behavior
"It was a wonderful experience to work with the young adults and see them be empowered to select their health goals," says the study's lead author Laura Nabors, Ph.D., a professor in UC's School of Human Services in the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services.
The study validated its result in 17 participants and guardians through regular lessons focused on MyPlate (the U.S. Department of Agriculture's revised version of the food pyramid), portion sizes, vitamins and minerals in foods, and learning to eat less of unhealthy food.
The exercise lessons covered the important aspects of exercise, introduction to different types of exercise, and knowledge about how exercise benefits the body.
"Making changes to be healthier is a challenge for anyone, but with a little encouragement, they would eventually complete their goals," says study co-author Abby Overstreet.
