Education Program Maintains Healthy Behaviors in Young Adults With Cognitive Impairment

Young adults with cognitive impairment as seen with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID) may have challenges in adhering to a diet and exercise program to manage health.



Moreover, these individuals are at a higher risk of being overweight or obese and may even face higher levels of health risks for cardiovascular disease, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal problems, and Type 2 diabetes.

