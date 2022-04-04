About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Cancer Biomarkers in Breast Milk Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on April 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Cancer Biomarkers in Breast Milk Identified

An easy and simple blood test for women could one day be possible thanks to a new set of protein biomarkers that researchers discovered using breast milk.

"Although mammograms are a useful tool for catching breast cancer early, they aren't typically recommended for low-risk women under 40," said Danielle Whitham, a doctoral candidate at Clarkson University in New York. "Because the biomarkers we found in breast milk are also detectable in blood serum, screening could potentially be done in women of any age using blood or breast milk."

Advertisement


The newly identified biomarkers are for a specific type of cancer called invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), one of the most common types of breast cancers. However, the researchers say that their approach could be used to identify biomarkers for other types of breast cancer.

"If our future studies are successful, it could change how women are monitored for breast cancer and aid in earlier diagnosis," said Whitham. "This could even lead to a higher survival rate in women."
Advertisement

Whitham will present the research at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology annual meeting during the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting, to be held April 2-5 in Philadelphia.

"We used breast milk because it contains proteins, epithelial cells and immune cells, all of which provide a great deal of information about what is happening in a woman's body during a crucial time in breast development," said Whitham.

For the study, breast milk samples were obtained from three women diagnosed with breast cancer and three women without cancer. Using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry, the researchers compared the relative levels of certain proteins between the two groups to identify differences in the women with cancer. The analysis revealed 23 proteins that were dysregulated. All the proteins that showed differences were previously shown to play a role in cancer or tumor development.

Now that the researchers have identified a biomarker set, they plan to confirm it with a larger group of women. Then, they will test the protein biomarkers' applicability in blood serum. If those tests are successful, a blood test could be developed to be used on women of any age to monitor protein changes for detection of breast cancer.

Research collaborators on this team include Costel Darie and Sumona Mondal of Clarkson University, Kathleen Arcaro and Brian Pentecost of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and David Fenyo of New York University School of Medicine.

Women interested in helping with this research by donating breast milk samples can visit http://breastmilkresearch.org.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pasteurization of milk Mastitis Importance of Breastfeeding Cancer and Homeopathy Types of Milk Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

Recommended Reading
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical ......
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer ......
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a ......
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast .....
Importance of BreastFeeding
Importance of BreastFeeding
From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable....
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pasteurization of Milk
Pasteurization of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbio...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Types of Milk
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood - Sugar Chart Diaphragmatic Hernia Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Indian Medical Journals Iron Intake Calculator Drug - Food Interactions A-Z Drug Brands in India Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)